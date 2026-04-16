Veteran emerging markets investor Mark Mobius, also known as “The Bald Eagle”, who spent decades as a fund manager at Franklin Templeton, died aged 89 in Singapore on Tuesday.

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Mobius worked at the US firm Franklin Templeton for over 30 years, during which he became a pioneer in discovering investment opportunities in Africa, Adia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America.

His bald appearance made him more outstanding among investment advisors, where he was also hailed as the global cheerleader of emerging markets, equivalent to Colonel Sanders in the fried chicken industry –a truly iconic figure in the emerging markets.

Mobius was born on August 17, 1936, in Bellmore, on New York’s Long Island. His German father, Paul Mobius, was a ship's cook and baker. His mother, the former Maria Louisa Colon, was Puerto Rican. Mobius was raised with his two brothers, Hans and Paul, in a German and Spanish-speaking household.

In 1955, Mobius received a scholarship to study dramatic arts at Boston University and worked as a pianist in nightclubs to pay his tuition fee. Upon graduation, he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts and a master’s in communications. He later received another scholarship to study Japanese culture and language in Kyoto, which inspired him to live and work in Asia.

After obtaining his PhD in political science and economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1964, Mobius worked at the International Research Association and spent one year each in Thailand and South Korea conducting surveys and consumer research. He later moved to Hong Kong, where he started his own industrial research consulting firm. One of his research reports on the Hong Kong stock market marked his initial foray into securities analysis.

In a 2022 interview with Barry Ritholz for Bloomberg’s Masters in Business podcast series, Mobius recalled, “In those days, most countries did not welcome foreign investment. They were either socialist countries or communist ones like China and Russia, and Eastern Europe was completely out of the question. So initially, we could only invest in six markets. Gradually, as markets opened up, we eventually expanded to cover around 70 countries.”

Hired in 1987 by John Templeton, a pioneer who led American investors to companies abroad, Mobius established one of the earliest mutual funds focused on fast-growing emerging markets. He oversaw the Templeton Emerging Markets Group until 2016 and was lead manager of the Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust in 2015. In January 2018, Mobius announced his retirement.

From 1989 until his retirement, the average annual return of closed-end funds was 13.4 percent, according to Morningstar Direct. Since 2001, when the MSCI Emerging Markets Index was introduced, the fund outpaced that benchmark by 1.9 percentage points on average each year.