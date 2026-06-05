SpaceX IPO bars investors from China and Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reports

SpaceX's underwriters have barred investors in China and Hong Kong from participating in the company's planned initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Lead banks managing the offering instructed members of the underwriting syndicate not to accept orders from customers in China and Hong Kong, including private banking clients, due to regulatory and compliance concerns, the report said.

Foreign investment is tightly restricted or off-limits in China's space sector, which is heavily regulated by the country's military.

SpaceX's website and IPO marketing documents were not accessible on Friday in Hong Kong and mainland China, a Reuters review showed earlier.

The company kicked off marketing roadshows on Thursday in New York and the IPO papers were posted on its website.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.



Reuters