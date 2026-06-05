logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

SpaceX IPO bars investors from China and Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS

SpaceX's underwriters have barred investors in China and Hong Kong from participating in the company's planned initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lead banks managing the offering instructed members of the underwriting syndicate not to accept orders from customers in China and Hong Kong, including private banking clients, due to regulatory and compliance concerns, the report said.

Foreign investment is tightly restricted or off-limits in China's space sector, which is heavily regulated by the country's military.

SpaceX's website and IPO marketing documents were not accessible on Friday in Hong Kong and mainland China, a Reuters review showed earlier.

The company kicked off marketing roadshows on Thursday in New York and the IPO papers were posted on its website.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently confirm the report.


Reuters

SpaceXIPOElon MuskUSChinaHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Reuters
Chinese battery maker CATL expects energy storage to make up half of global sales by 2030
ESG
38 mins ago
People walk past the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) sign at its building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS
China to tighten oversight of private investment funds
FINANCE
46 mins ago
A group of visitors look at robotic hands displayed at the demonstration area of Linkerbot office, in Beijing, China, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China calls for more foreign investment in advanced manufacturing
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
U.S. dollar and Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken September 12, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China banks raise dollar deposit rates amid yuan strength, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A Chipotle restaurant advertises it is hiring in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., August 28, 2023. REUTERS
US posts another month of strong job gains in May; unemployment rate steady at 4.3 percent
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP This picture taken on September 4, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 5, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
Russia, US and nuclear: What to expect from Xi-Kim summit
CHINA
4 hours ago
Reuters
Hong Kong's FX reserves rise to US$446.5 billion in May
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Paul Chan. ISD
Hong Kong can help Swedish, European firms expand into China: Chan
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index loses the 25,000 point mark on Friday
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia July 9, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS
China's foreign minister urges border calm in talks with Myanmar
CHINA
7 hours ago
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-06-2026 16:17 HKT
Rebecca Sharpe.
Cathay Pacific's executive director and CFO Rebecca Sharpe to step down
FINANCE
04-06-2026 17:35 HKT
Save Lily | Swedish court to decide on daughter's return if DNA proves parenthood
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.