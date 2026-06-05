S&P 500, Nasdaq slip at open after solid jobs data fuels hawkish Fed fears; chip stocks fall

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped at market open on Thursday as chip stocks eased after a sharp rally, while a strong jobs report reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.1 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 51610.02. The S&P 500 fell 47.0 points, or 0.62 percent, at the open to 7537.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 294.4 points, or 1.10 percent, to 26,536.593 at the opening bell.



Reuters