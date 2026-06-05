S&P 500, Nasdaq slip at open after solid jobs data fuels hawkish Fed fears; chip stocks fall

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S&P 500, Nasdaq slide at open as Broadcom revenue miss dents chip stocks
04-06-2026 21:41 HKT
Hang Seng Index drops on Thursday on renewed Middle East tensions
04-06-2026 16:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges at noon on Thursday
04-06-2026 12:43 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges in early trading on Thursday
04-06-2026 10:14 HKT
S&P 500, Dow tick lower on Middle East stalemate
03-06-2026 21:35 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Wednesday
03-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points at noon on Wednesday
03-06-2026 12:21 HKT
Cathay Pacific's executive director and CFO Rebecca Sharpe to step down
04-06-2026 17:35 HKT