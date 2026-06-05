logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China appoints Ding Xiangqun as head of financial regulator

FINANCE
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS

China has appointed Ding Xiangqun as minister of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, an official statement showed on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

She was appointed as the regulator's Communist Party committee chief late last month. 

Ding, a banking and insurance sector veteran, most recently served as the chairperson of state-owned insurance giant the People's Insurance Company (Group) of China.


Reuters

Ding XiangqunNational Financial Regulatory Administration

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ping An Bank sought to lure depositors with the popular Labubu blind boxes. SING TAO
Mainland bank made to halt Labubu promo
FINANCE
10-06-2025 16:33 HKT
Reuters
Hong Kong's FX reserves rise to US$446.5 billion in May
FINANCE
10 mins ago
Paul Chan. ISD
Hong Kong can help Swedish, European firms expand into China: Chan
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HK’s de facto c bank establishes tokenized bond expert group to drive adoption
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index loses the 25,000 point mark on Friday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
SpaceX headquarters is shown in Hawthorne, California, U.S. June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole
China and Hong Kong users unable to access SpaceX website, IPO documents
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Yen teeters near 160 level after fresh warning; dollar buoyed by Gulf tension
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index nears 25,000 points at noon on Friday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
The launch tower at SpaceX Launch Complex at launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX blocked from early US benchmark index entry as S&P reaffirms existing rules
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
IMF urges Fed caution on inflation as Warsh prepares to chair first policy meeting
FINANCE
6 hours ago
CUHK engineering graduate made $100,000 a month as HKBN salesman, prompting search by Ricky Wong
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-06-2026 16:17 HKT
Rebecca Sharpe.
Cathay Pacific's executive director and CFO Rebecca Sharpe to step down
FINANCE
04-06-2026 17:35 HKT
Hana no Kumo in Hong Kong.
Three Hong Kong restaurants named among world’s most beautiful — all at The Henderson
ARTS & CULTURE
03-06-2026 14:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.