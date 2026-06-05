China appoints Ding Xiangqun as head of financial regulator

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China has appointed Ding Xiangqun as minister of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, an official statement showed on Friday.
She was appointed as the regulator's Communist Party committee chief late last month.
Ding, a banking and insurance sector veteran, most recently served as the chairperson of state-owned insurance giant the People's Insurance Company (Group) of China.
Reuters