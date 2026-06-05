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FINANCE

Hong Kong can help Swedish, European firms expand into China: Chan

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Paul Chan. ISD
Paul Chan. ISD

Hong Kong can help Swedish and European enterprises expand into the Chinese market that is expanding and increasingly sophisticated, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

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Speaking at the National Day of Sweden reception 2026, Chan said there is a far-reaching opportunity in Hong Kong's good and growing ties with Sweden.

The bilateral merchandise trade last year rose by a cheering 11.5 percent over the previous year, to about US$950 million and services trade also grew by nearly 8 percent in 2024, to about US$900 million, Chan said.

There is much scope for collaboration with Sweden in AI - from research and application to education and talent development and the country is also a global leader in life science and health technology, which is also Hong Kong’s priority development area, he said. 

“It sounds like a natural fit.”

Beyond business and investment, the partnership can extend to many other areas, from arts and culture to sports, he noted.


 

SwedenHong Konginvestmenttrade

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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