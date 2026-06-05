Hong Kong can help Swedish, European firms expand into China: Chan

Hong Kong can help Swedish and European enterprises expand into the Chinese market that is expanding and increasingly sophisticated, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

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Speaking at the National Day of Sweden reception 2026, Chan said there is a far-reaching opportunity in Hong Kong's good and growing ties with Sweden.

The bilateral merchandise trade last year rose by a cheering 11.5 percent over the previous year, to about US$950 million and services trade also grew by nearly 8 percent in 2024, to about US$900 million, Chan said.

There is much scope for collaboration with Sweden in AI - from research and application to education and talent development and the country is also a global leader in life science and health technology, which is also Hong Kong’s priority development area, he said.

“It sounds like a natural fit.”

Beyond business and investment, the partnership can extend to many other areas, from arts and culture to sports, he noted.



