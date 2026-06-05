HK’s de facto c bank establishes tokenized bond expert group to drive adoption

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Japanese bond yields hit record highs as rate-hike bets firm
15-05-2026 15:02 HKT
HKMA shakes up five executive roles for next-gen leadership
08-05-2026 11:27 HKT
Middle Eastern banks tap China growth by beefing up presence in Hong Kong
08-05-2026 11:10 HKT
HKMA launches Cargox Pilot Program for advanced trade financing
07-05-2026 22:26 HKT
Hong Kong's FX reserves rise slightly to US$442.1 bln in April
07-05-2026 16:57 HKT
More than a quarter of SMEs worry about getting credit
04-05-2026 17:41 HKT
Hong Kong's Exchange Fund posts a $34.5 bln return in Q1
04-05-2026 15:21 HKT
Cathay Pacific's executive director and CFO Rebecca Sharpe to step down
04-06-2026 17:35 HKT