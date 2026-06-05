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FINANCE

HK’s de facto c bank establishes tokenized bond expert group to drive adoption

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong’s de facto central bank has convened a tokenized bond expert group, bringing together industry representatives with relevant experience and interest in the city’s tokenized bond market development, to drive further adoption and scalability of tokenized bonds.

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Member institutions of the group are representatives from industry associations, financial institutions, legal advisory firms, as well as financial infrastructure and technology providers, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement on Friday.

Building on the progress achieved so far through the HKMA's various tokenised bond-related initiatives, the expert group will collectively explore policy measures, market practices, and innovations, it said.

The regulator hosted the first series of expert group discussions last month and the feedback received provided reference for ongoing work on reviewing and identifying potential enhancements to Hong Kong's legal and regulatory regime to facilitate the broader adoption of tokenisation technology in the fixed income market, it said, adding that details of the relevant exercise will be announced separately.


 

HKMAtokenizedbondexpert

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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