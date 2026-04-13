logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme has over 3,300 applications so far, Christopher Hui says

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Christopher Hui
Christopher Hui

The New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme has so far received over 3,300 applications, involving an expected investment amount of approximately HK$99 billion, reflecting strong global confidence in Hong Kong, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the 40th anniversary cocktail reception of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association, Hui noted that Hong Kong’s asset and wealth management industry continues to demonstrate resilience and vitality. 

He added that the government and regulatory bodies have introduced a series of measures to consolidate Hong Kong’s core strengths, including an open and internationalized market, the rule of law, and a rich pool of professional talent, while continuously improving market infrastructure.

He said that the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s Integrated Fund Platform will launch more services this year, covering the fund sales process, to enhance efficiency, reduce transaction costs, and expand distribution coverage.

Hui stated that the government is adopting a multi-pronged approach to enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness and consolidate its position as a leading international asset and wealth management center. The government is also continuously refining the tax concession regimes for funds and single-family offices to create a more competitive and attractive environment for wealth management activities.

He pointed out that, in addition to policies, Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem is also full of vitality, innovation, and inclusiveness, with more capital and opportunities, as well as a growing talent pool.

Hong KongNew Capital Investment Entrant SchemeChristopher Hui Ching-yuHKEX

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
From left: Clement Lam, chief executive, Sun Life Hong Kong, Manjit Singh, Sun Life Asia president, David Broom, chief client and distribution officer, Asia, and Benjamin Deng, Asia asset management president. Sun Life
Sun Life Hong Kong's annualized premium equivalent jumps by 46pc last year as agent number grows
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKEX launches two new technology‑focused benchmarks. HKEX
HKEX launches HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index and HKEX Tech & US Tech 100 Index
FINANCE
6 hours ago
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Chinese AI startup StepFun to unwind offshore structure to pave way for IPO, sources say
EDITORIAL
8 hours ago
Exclusive | HK’s robust trade momentum could be sustained
PEOPLE
15 hours ago
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
HKEX.
Hang Seng Index narrowly misses 26,000 points by noon
FINANCE
10-04-2026 12:31 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares open higher on Iran ceasefire optimism
FINANCE
10-04-2026 09:55 HKT
A man wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS
China, HK stocks end lower on market concerns over US-Iran ceasefire
FINANCE
09-04-2026 17:13 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks fall by noon
FINANCE
09-04-2026 12:07 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong shares pull back at the opening
FINANCE
09-04-2026 09:58 HKT
Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer
NEWS
12-04-2026 14:53 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Woman, 65, dies after suspected choking on food, 5th such death in 9 days
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.