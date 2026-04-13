New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme has over 3,300 applications so far, Christopher Hui says

The New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme has so far received over 3,300 applications, involving an expected investment amount of approximately HK$99 billion, reflecting strong global confidence in Hong Kong, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said.

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Speaking at the 40th anniversary cocktail reception of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association, Hui noted that Hong Kong’s asset and wealth management industry continues to demonstrate resilience and vitality.

He added that the government and regulatory bodies have introduced a series of measures to consolidate Hong Kong’s core strengths, including an open and internationalized market, the rule of law, and a rich pool of professional talent, while continuously improving market infrastructure.

He said that the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s Integrated Fund Platform will launch more services this year, covering the fund sales process, to enhance efficiency, reduce transaction costs, and expand distribution coverage.

Hui stated that the government is adopting a multi-pronged approach to enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness and consolidate its position as a leading international asset and wealth management center. The government is also continuously refining the tax concession regimes for funds and single-family offices to create a more competitive and attractive environment for wealth management activities.

He pointed out that, in addition to policies, Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem is also full of vitality, innovation, and inclusiveness, with more capital and opportunities, as well as a growing talent pool.