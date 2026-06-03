logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong PMI rises to 50.4 in May

FINANCE
34 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The S&P Global Hong Kong purchasing managers index rose from 48.6 in April to 50.4 in March, marking a return to expansion territory for the first time since March.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The modest growth reflects that Hong Kong's business environment has recovered, while the improvement still largely falls short of the increases seen at the beginning of the year, according to the rating agency.

In May, new export orders recorded a substantial expansion at a faster pace, while the domestic demand remained weak, weighing on the total sales, S&P Global said.

Meanwhile, the increase in purchasing prices hit a four-and-a-half-year high, indicating the cost pressure on companies' operations. Among them, surging raw material prices dominated the growth, particularly fuel-related products.

Regarding the selling prices, most of the firms hiked prices to pass the costs on to customers, leading to a continued rise in the selling prices, while some companies also offered discounts to boost sales.

S&P said that supply performance deteriorated for the first time in three months, as the Middle East war caused shipping delays, leading to longer delivery times. On the other hand, purchasing inventories continued to rise, but the pace of expansion slowed to a 12-month low.

Looking ahead, most private firms stayed downbeat view, but the pessimistic sentiment has weakened to the lowest base in three months, albeit relatively at a high level.

The business outlook is impacted by factors, including higher prices, tax policies, and geopolitical risks, the surveyed firms said.

Hong KongPMI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points on Wednesday
FINANCE
14 mins ago
Paxini
BYD-backed robotics firm PaXini plans Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
24 mins ago
MPF investors earned $9,886 on average in May amid AI boom, GUM say
FINANCE
44 mins ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points at noon on Wednesday
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China services activity grows at fastest pace in three months, private PMI shows
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index plunges below 26,000 points in early trading on Wednesday
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A general view of residential buildings in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2024. REUTERS
HK to unveil plan to promote corporate treasury center development soon: Hui
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Hong Kong April retail sales miss forecast with 8.6pc growth
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Tuesday, Tencent jumps nearly 8 percent
FINANCE
02-06-2026 12:29 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
02-06-2026 10:16 HKT
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
22 hours ago
(file photo)
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
NEWS
02-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Couple arrested after newborn left without birth certificate for two months
NEWS
02-06-2026 16:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.