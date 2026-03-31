Kaisa swung to a 52.2 billion yuan net profit in 2025

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Kaisa (1638) swung to a profit last year, recording a net profit of over 52.5 billion yuan (HK$59.55), compared to a loss of more than 28.5 billion yuan in the same period the previous year.
The company did not declare any dividend, according to its filing.
During the period, revenue fell by nearly 17.8 percent year on year to 9.5 billion yuan. Contracted sales for the year were down 17.9 percent to over 5.5 billion yuan.
As of the end of last year, the company recorded net current assets of over 35.2 billion yuan, compared with net current liabilities of over 51 billion yuan at the end of the previous year.
Gloria Leung
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