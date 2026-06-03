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FINANCE

Beijing Shougang Lanzatech Technology rose 44 percent on Hong Kong debut at market close

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Beijing Shougang Lanzatech Technology's Hong Kong debut on HKEX
Beijing Shougang Lanzatech Technology's Hong Kong debut on HKEX

Beijing Shougang Lanzatech Technology's (2553) rose 44 percent on its Hong Kong debut at the end of Wednesday's trading day, delivering a paper gain of HK$1,292 per board lot of 200 shares.

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The Chinese green tech company's shares closed at HK$21.06. Its shares were higher at market open, trading at HK$28, 91.8 percent above its offer price of HK$14.6.

The company's retail tranche was oversubscribed by 1,420.54 times.
 

Beijing Shougang Lanzatech Technology

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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