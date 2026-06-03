Beijing Shougang Lanzatech Technology rose 44 percent on Hong Kong debut at market close

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Beijing Shougang Lanzatech Technology's (2553) rose 44 percent on its Hong Kong debut at the end of Wednesday's trading day, delivering a paper gain of HK$1,292 per board lot of 200 shares.
The Chinese green tech company's shares closed at HK$21.06. Its shares were higher at market open, trading at HK$28, 91.8 percent above its offer price of HK$14.6.
The company's retail tranche was oversubscribed by 1,420.54 times.