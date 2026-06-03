logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US proposes up to 12.5pc tariffs on goods from 60 economies over forced labor failures, China denies

FINANCE
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Chinese shipping containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, U.S., November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chinese shipping containers sit at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, U.S., November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Trump administration on Tuesday proposed imposing additional duties of 10 percent or 12.5 percent on imports from 60 economies after determining their failures to curb trade in goods made with forced labor are unreasonable and restrict US commerce.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The proposal from the US Trade Representative's office is the latest finding from a Section 301 unfair trade practices investigation to be released as the Trump administration seeks to rebuild its emergency tariffs, which were struck down by a US Supreme Court decision in February.

The USTR said it determined that it would impose 10 percent duties related to the forced labor investigation on imports from Canada, Ecuador, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and Britain.

The trade agency said it would impose additional duties of 12.5 percent on the remaining 45 countries that it investigated.

"The failure of our most important trading partners to address the importation of goods made with forced labor is unacceptable," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement. "This creates a dynamic where American workers are forced to compete globally on an unlevel playing field."

The USTR said it also was proposing a textile mechanism that would allow for a certain volume of apparel and textile imports to enter the US at a reduced tariff rate, though the duties and volumes were not disclosed.

The announcement comes ahead of the July 24 expiration of a 10 percent temporary tariff imposed by the Trump administration on February 20, the day the Supreme Court struck down US President Donald Trump's tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

On Monday, the USTR proposed a 25 percent duty on many Brazilian goods as a result of a Section 301 investigation into the country's digital trade practices and preferential tariffs. The trade agency is also expected to soon unveil the findings of another major Section 301 probe into the buildup of excess industrial capacity in 16 trading partners, including China.

China said on Wednesday it opposed all forms of "unilateral" tariffs and denied allegations of forced labor.

"There is no so-called forced labour in China, and we oppose using this as an excuse for political manipulation," Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said at a regular press briefing.

In the forced labor findings, the USTR said it would exempt from the tariffs a number of products including energy, rare earths and certain other metals, beef, coffee, certain fruits and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, organic chemicals and aircraft parts.

The USTR said it would accept public comments on the proposed tariffs and other remedies through July 6, with a public hearing scheduled for July 7.
 

Reuters

tariffsUSChinaforced labor

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese delegation arrives at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) headquarters for trade talks with a U.S. delegation, in Paris, France, March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo
China defends subsidies after OECD report alleging unfair edge
CHINA
1 hour ago
A clock showing the time at noon is pictured on a building, next to almost empty streets at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
China spying suspect to stand trial in Prague
CHINA
2 hours ago
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
DeepSeek slated to draw 50 billion yuan in maiden fundraising, sources say
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/
'20 minutes of terror': AI boosts US voice impersonation scams
WORLD
4 hours ago
USTR seeks comment on possible US-China tariff cuts under Board of Trade
FINANCE
6 hours ago
SpaceX's logo and an Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration created on December 19, 2022. REUTERS
SpaceX plans to set IPO price at US$135 per share, targeting US$75 billion raise, source says
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra on June 3, 2026. (Photo by Hilary Wardhaugh / AFP)
Solomons PM says to review secretive security pact with China
CHINA
7 hours ago
Yen slips to key 160 level as Gulf hostilities boost dollar
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China services activity grows at fastest pace in three months, private PMI shows
FINANCE
8 hours ago
REUTERS
USA Rare Earth to invest US$1.2 bln in South Carolina facility to boost domestic supply
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
02-06-2026 18:31 HKT
(file photo)
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
NEWS
02-06-2026 14:59 HKT
Authorities make contact with parents of newborn without birth certificate
NEWS
02-06-2026 13:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.