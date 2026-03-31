Wall St opens higher on Mideast de-escalation hopes; monthly losses loom

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as markets welcomed a report signaling potential de-escalation in the Middle East conflict that has set the S&P 500 and the Dow on track for their biggest monthly decline in years.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 325.6 points, or 0.72 percent, at the open to 45,541.76. The S&P 500 rose 52.2 points, or 0.82 percent, at the open to 6,395.88, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 269.7 points, or 1.30 percent, to 21,064.334 at the opening bell.