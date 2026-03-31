Hong Kong stocks edge lower on Tuesday

Hong Kong stocks edged lower on the end of the trading session on Tuesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng index closed at 24,788 points, rose 0.15 percent, or 37.35 points. Although it once surged by nearly 240 points, it later fell more than 190 points, only to rebound slightly towards the end of the session.

The market turnover was HK$255.76 billion.

The Hang Seng Index fell by over 1,200 points in March, a decline for the second consecutive month.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 40.26 points to 4,649 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 31.43 points, or 0.8 percent, to 3,891 points; and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slid 1.81 percent to 13,478 points.

Gloria Leung