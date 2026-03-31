Hong Kong posted $62.6b surplus in the first 11 months ending in February

The government recorded a surplus of HK$62.6 billion in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year ending in February, according to the Information Services Department.

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From April 2025 to February 2026, expenditure totalled HK$691.5 billion and revenue reached HK$654.8 billion. This resulted in a surplus after accounting for HK$148.9 billion received from issuing Government Bonds and repayment of HK$49.6 billion principal on Government Bonds.

As of the end of February, Hong Kong’s fiscal reserves stood at HK$716.9 billion.

The 2026-27 Budget, announced in late February 2026, projected a surplus of HK$2.9 billion for the current financial year, and estimated that financial reserves would reach HK$657.2 billion by the end of March 2026.

Gloria Leung