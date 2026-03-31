MPFA plans to raise income threshold for MPF contributions

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MPFA proposes two-tier surcharge mechanism for late MPF payments
29-03-2026 15:43 HKT
MPF system accumulates $1.34 trillion in assets for fiscal year 2024-25
07-09-2025 17:57 HKT
Nearly $4,000 in gains forecast for MPF scheme members in August
25-08-2025 16:30 HKT
Mandatory Provident Fund's first-half gains hit eight-year high
07-07-2025 17:29 HKT
MPF assets up nearly 4pc to over $1.3t in first quarter
02-06-2025 16:17 HKT
Pension administration fees seen falling to 0.2pc via eMPF platform
01-06-2025 17:07 HKT
MPF's full portability to empower employees
23-04-2025 15:08 HKT
MPF offsetting mechanism ending May first
21-04-2025 16:01 HKT
'Full portability' of employees' MPF contributions on the horizon
21-04-2025 15:37 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT