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FINANCE

HSIC and KRX launch first co-branded HK-Korea cross-market index series

FINANCE
38 mins ago
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HSIC and KRX launch first co-branded HK-Korea cross-market index series
HSIC and KRX launch first co-branded HK-Korea cross-market index series

Hang Seng Indexes Company and Korea Exchange launched their first co-branded HK-Korea cross-market index series in Hong Kong on Tuesday, marking the first co-branded cross-market index collaboration between the two organisations and a significant step in deepening capital market connectivity between Hong Kong and Korea.

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The inaugural series comprises four cross-market indexes: 

Hang Seng KRX HK-Korea LargeCap Index, combines the Stock Connect version of the flagship Hang Seng Index—HSI SCHK Index, with the widely recognised Korean Stock Price Index 200; 

Hang Seng KRX HK-Korea TECH & Semiconductors Index, captures technology and semiconductors exposure across both markets by pairing the Hang Seng TECH Index with the KRX Semiconductor Top 15 Index; 

Hang Seng KRX HK-Korea TECH Index, focuses on technology leaders through the Hang Seng TECH Index and the KOSPI 200 IT Index; 

Hang Seng KRX HK-Korea Biotech & Healthcare Index, targets the fast-growing healthcare sector, combining the Hang Seng Biotech Index and KOSPI 200 Healthcare Index.

“We will continue to expand our collaboration by developing new thematic indexes aligned with evolving investor demand,” said Buyeon Yi, President of Future Strategy Division, Korea Exchange. Building on this collaboration, HSIL and KRX plan to introduce additional thematic indexes later this year.

“This initiative enhances crossborder market connectivity, solidifies Hong Kong’s position as an international financial centre,” said Joseph Chan Ho-lim, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury.

Yiru Zhou

 

Hang SengKorea Exchangecross-market index

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