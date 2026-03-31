China set to extend fuel export ban with small exemptions, sources say

China is poised to extend its ban on refined fuel exports into April, five industry sources with knowledge of the matter said, though exemptions could be applied to small volumes bound for countries in the region that have requested help.

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Discussions for shipment of limited volumes of diesel, jet fuel and gasoline exports to Southeast Asian countries for April were ongoing, three of the sources said. Two of the sources said permitted exports could total up to 150,000 metric tons, while the other said it could be 300,000 tons.

Spot export sales by refiners would remain disallowed, the sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to media.

Countries that may receive Chinese fuel supplies include Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Vietnam, the sources said.

Reuters