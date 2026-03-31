Huawei posts 2.2 percent growth in annual revenue

China's Huawei Technologies reported on Tuesday 2.2 growth in 2025 revenue, as its core businesses of infrastructure ​network and consumer devices reported modest growth, while its cloud ‌computing operation saw a revenue decline.

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The Shenzhen-based company posted 2025 sales revenue of 880.9 billion yuan (HK$999.17 billion), up 2.2 percent from a year earlier, marking a sharp slowdown from ​22.4 percent growth recorded in 2024.

The 2025 result marks Huawei's second-highest ​annual revenue, trailing a record 891 billion yuan sales achieved ⁠in 2020.

Huawei's smartphone business had suffered a dramatic decline after US sanctions restricted access to advanced chips and Google's Android operating system, driving its ​total revenue down 29 percent in 2021. Last year was the fourth consecutive year of growth since that trough.

Revenue from the consumer unit, which includes smartphones and other digital ​devices, rose 1.6 percent to 344.5 billion yuan, while its information and ​communication technology infrastructure segment — the largest revenue contributor — posted 2.6 percent growth in sales to ‌375 billion ⁠yuan, Huawei said in a statement.

Its smaller yet important cloud computing business reported a 3.5 percent drop in revenue, while intelligent automotive solutions unit, which helps traditional automakers develop smart vehicles, saw a revenue surge of 72.1 percent ​to 45 billion ​yuan.

Huawei continued to ⁠allocate significant resources to research and development to mitigate the effects of ongoing US sanctions.

R&D spending surged to ​192.3 billion yuan in 2025, representing 22 percent of its ​annual revenue, ⁠as the company invested heavily in software, chips and manufacturing tools to reduce reliance on restricted US technology.

In a statement, chairwoman Meng Wanzhou, daughter of ⁠Huawei ​founder Ren Zhengfei, said the company is ​navigating a future "full of uncertainty," and pledged that Huawei would continue cultivating its developer ecosystem.

Reuters