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FINANCE

Huawei posts 2.2 percent growth in annual revenue

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of Huawei is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
The logo of Huawei is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

China's Huawei Technologies reported on Tuesday 2.2 growth in 2025 revenue, as its core businesses of infrastructure ​network and consumer devices reported modest growth, while its cloud ‌computing operation saw a revenue decline.

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The Shenzhen-based company posted 2025 sales revenue of 880.9 billion yuan (HK$999.17 billion), up 2.2 percent from a year earlier, marking a sharp slowdown from ​22.4 percent growth recorded in 2024.

The 2025 result marks Huawei's second-highest ​annual revenue, trailing a record 891 billion yuan sales achieved ⁠in 2020.

Huawei's smartphone business had suffered a dramatic decline after US sanctions restricted access to advanced chips and Google's Android operating system, driving its ​total revenue down 29 percent in 2021. Last year was the fourth consecutive year of growth since that trough.

Revenue from the consumer unit, which includes smartphones and other digital ​devices, rose 1.6 percent to 344.5 billion yuan, while its information and ​communication technology infrastructure segment — the largest revenue contributor — posted 2.6 percent growth in sales to ‌375 billion ⁠yuan, Huawei said in a statement.

Its smaller yet important cloud computing business reported a 3.5 percent drop in revenue, while intelligent automotive solutions unit, which helps traditional automakers develop smart vehicles, saw a revenue surge of 72.1 percent ​to 45 billion ​yuan.

Huawei continued to ⁠allocate significant resources to research and development to mitigate the effects of ongoing US sanctions.

R&D spending surged to ​192.3 billion yuan in 2025, representing 22 percent of its ​annual revenue, ⁠as the company invested heavily in software, chips and manufacturing tools to reduce reliance on restricted US technology.

In a statement, chairwoman Meng Wanzhou, daughter of ⁠Huawei ​founder Ren Zhengfei, said the company is ​navigating a future "full of uncertainty," and pledged that Huawei would continue cultivating its developer ecosystem.

Reuters

 

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