Nvidia bets US$2 billion on Marvell as rising AI adoption fuels competition

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Chinese mainland AI short dramas targets 24 bln yuan market size
29-03-2026 17:26 HKT
Sony to hike PlayStation 5 prices again as memory chip costs surge
27-03-2026 22:08 HKT
SoftBank secures US$40 billion loan to boost OpenAI investments
27-03-2026 20:38 HKT
AI used to make 'fetishised' images of disabled women
27-03-2026 14:26 HKT
Ocean Park sees over 20pc rise in overseas visitors within three months
25-03-2026 16:40 HKT
Meta boosts top executives' pay with stock options as AI race heats up
25-03-2026 12:00 HKT
OpenAI drops AI video tool Sora, startling Disney, sources say
25-03-2026 11:28 HKT
SenseTime net loss narrows 59pc to 1.77b yuan
24-03-2026 21:13 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT