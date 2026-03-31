logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's Zhipu posts 132 percent rise in annual revenue on AI boom

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Artificial Intelligence letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Artificial Intelligence letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

One of the leading players in China's crowded artificial intelligence sector, Zhipu AI(2513), reported revenue growth of 131.9 percent for 2025 on Tuesday, in its first results update since raising HK$4.35 billion in a January listing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The spinoff from Tsinghua University has drawn attention in Silicon Valley with its latest GLM-5 model, said to match U.S. rivals on several performance metrics.

Revenue from its core business of on-premise deployment, in which Zhipu sells models for installation on clients' local servers, rose more than 100 percent to 533.9 million yuan (HK$605.6 million) in 2025.

Cloud-based revenue from API services sold to enterprises and individuals climbed to 190.4 million yuan.

Zhipu posted a net loss of 4.72 billion yuan for 2025, compared with a loss of 2.96 billion in 2024. Its net adjusted loss for the year was 3.18 billion yuan.

The company has said it expects to reach profitability through revenue growth and improved operating efficiency, without giving a timeframe.

The results come amid growing competition in China's AI sector,as companies race to release updated models and step up marketing.

Zhipu, also known as Knowledge Atlas Technology, competes with startups such as MiniMax (0100), Moonshot AI and DeepSeek, as well as internet giants ByteDance and Alibaba (9988).

Rival MiniMax posted a net loss of US$1.87 billion (HK$14.66 billion) for 2025.

Zhipu has been expanding abroad, particularly in Southeast Asia, but China remains its primary market.

Reuters

 

ZhipuAIMiniMax

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Wall St opens higher on Mideast de-escalation hopes; monthly losses loom
FINANCE
8 mins ago
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks next to the NVIDIA Vera Rubin system at the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference in San Jose, California, U.S. March 16, 2026. REUTERS
Nvidia bets US$2 billion on Marvell as rising AI adoption fuels competition
FINANCE
10 mins ago
Reuters
Meta unveils two Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription wearers starting at US$499
FINANCE
36 mins ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Hong Kong posted $62.6b surplus in the first 11 months ending in February
FINANCE
50 mins ago
China set to extend fuel export ban with small exemptions, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The logo of Huawei is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Huawei posts 2.2 percent growth in annual revenue
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HSIC and KRX launch first co-branded HK-Korea cross-market index series
HSIC and KRX launch first co-branded HK-Korea cross-market index series
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks edge lower on Tuesday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
HKTDC's export confidence index slid 5 points amid global uncertainties
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China tightens tax on offshores trusts of super-rich with HK-listed shares
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A new dawn for HK tourism: Long-haul visitors jump significantly as European markets boom
EDITORIAL
30-03-2026 04:28 HKT
2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge
NEWS
21 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.