Hong Kong sees four Chinese companies' trading debut on Monday

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Hong Kong trading debuts welcomed four Chinese technological companies on Monday, with Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology (2526) opening 1.2 times higher.
The medical technology firm opened at HK$219 on its first trading day, higher than its initial public offering price of HK$99. Each board lot of 50 shares gains HK$6,000.
Semiconductor company Epiworld International (2726) opened at HK$110, 44.2 percent higher than its IPO price of HK$76.26, earning HK$1,687 for each lot of 50 shares.
Artificial intelligence company Shandong Extreme Vision Technology (6636) also opened higher at HK$59.95, rising 49.9 percent from its IPO price of HK$40. Each lot of 50 shares gains HK$997.5.
However, high-tech enterprise Guangdong Huayan Robotics (1021) opened slightly lower at HK$16.8, dropping 1.2 percent from its IPO price of HK$17, losing HK$40 for each lot of 200 shares.
Gloria Leung
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