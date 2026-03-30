Hong Kong sees four Chinese companies' trading debut on Monday

Hong Kong trading debuts welcomed four Chinese technological companies on Monday, with Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology (2526) opening 1.2 times higher.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The medical technology firm opened at HK$219 on its first trading day, higher than its initial public offering price of HK$99. Each board lot of 50 shares gains HK$6,000.

Semiconductor company Epiworld International (2726) opened at HK$110, 44.2 percent higher than its IPO price of HK$76.26, earning HK$1,687 for each lot of 50 shares.

Artificial intelligence company Shandong Extreme Vision Technology (6636) also opened higher at HK$59.95, rising 49.9 percent from its IPO price of HK$40. Each lot of 50 shares gains HK$997.5.

However, high-tech enterprise Guangdong Huayan Robotics (1021) opened slightly lower at HK$16.8, dropping 1.2 percent from its IPO price of HK$17, losing HK$40 for each lot of 200 shares.

Gloria Leung