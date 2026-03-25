Two Chinese tech companies oversubscribed around 5,000 times on Wednesday

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Two Chinese companies closed their retail tranche's subscription on Wednesday afternoon, with Huayuan Robotics, a prominent manufacturer specializing in collaborative robots for industrial, healthcare, and logistics, oversubscribed 5,063 times, making it the fourth highest oversubscribed new listing this year.
The company drew HK$315.2 billion in margin loans. It plans to sell 80.79 million H shares. The offer price was HK$17, raising HK$1.37 billion, with each lot of 200 shares, and the entry fee is HK$3,434.4.
Shandong Extreme Vision Technology saw its retail tranche oversubscribed 4,596 times, making it the fifth most oversubscribed new listing this year.
The Chinese AI computer vision solutions provider drew HK$1.16 trillion in margin loans. It plans to sell 12.48 million H shares. The offer price was HK$40, raising HK$499 million. Each lot contains 50 shares, and the entry fee is HK$2020.16.
Both companies expect to debut their Hong Kong initial public offerings on March 30.
Gloria Leung
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