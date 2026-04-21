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FINANCE

MTR to issue first public HKD bond for $15b: Bloomberg

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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MTR Corporation (0066) reportedly began marketing its first-ever Hong Kong dollar public bond sale on Tuesday, aiming to raise HK$15 billion via a multi-tranche debt offering, Bloomberg reported.

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Orderbooks for the offering have topped HK$30 billion as of early Tuesday morning, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

MTRC plans to issue five-year, 10-year, and 30-year notes, with initial indicative prices of about 3.2 percent, 3.65 percent, and 4.3 percent, respectively, and the prices are expected to be finalized as soon as Tuesday.

This move came as global lenders rushed to issue Hong Kong dollar-denominated debt, as the currency's strengthened safe-haven status amid the Iran conflict lifted demand for the securities, the report said.

In 2026, corporate and government issuers have raised HK$34.1 billion through publicly issued HKD bond sales, up 51.6 percent from a year ago, according to Bloomberg.

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