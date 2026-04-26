MTR invests HK$100 million-plus in community initiatives over four years

MTR Corporation(0066) has invested more than HK$100 million in community initiatives between 2022 and 2025, according to its 2025 annual report and sustainability report.

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The reports also highlight MTR' s sustainability commitments and support for Hong Kong' s development.

During 2025, MTR provided more than 200 employment and pre-employment opportunities for young people, while over 2,000 students took part in the " 'Train' for Life' s Journeys 2.0" program.

On social inclusion, It expanded the in-station navigation function of the MTR · Care App for visually impaired passengers, while more than 10 percent of its interns were persons with disabilities or from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

On the environmental front, MTR had installed two additional solar photovoltaic systems and over 200 additional EV charging stations between 2022 and 2025.

Its sustainability report also showed that MTR generated HK$69.46 billion in economic value in 2025. Of that, HK$15.98 billion went to maintaining, upgrading and renewing the existing Hong Kong railway system. Another HK$5.83 billion was retained for reinvestment.

The year also saw progress on railway expansion projects, including the Northern Link (Part 1), South Island Line (West), Tung Chung Line Extension, Oyster Bay Station, Tuen Mun South Extension, Kwu Tung Station and Hung Shui Kiu Station.

Besides, MTR recorded 99.9 percent of passenger journeys on time and over 1.9 billion total patronage in 2025.

Effie ZHANG