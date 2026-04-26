logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
ESG

MTR invests HK$100 million-plus in community initiatives over four years

ESG
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

MTR Corporation(0066) has invested more than HK$100 million in community initiatives between 2022 and 2025, according to its 2025 annual report and sustainability report.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The reports also highlight MTR' s sustainability commitments and support for Hong Kong' s development.

During 2025, MTR provided more than 200 employment and pre-employment opportunities for young people, while over 2,000 students took part in the " 'Train' for Life' s Journeys 2.0" program. 

On social inclusion, It expanded the in-station navigation function of the MTR · Care App for visually impaired passengers, while more than 10 percent of its interns were persons with disabilities or from ethnically diverse backgrounds. 

On the environmental front, MTR had installed two additional solar photovoltaic systems and over 200 additional EV charging stations between 2022 and 2025. 

Its sustainability report also showed that MTR generated HK$69.46 billion in economic value in 2025. Of that, HK$15.98 billion went to maintaining, upgrading and renewing the existing Hong Kong railway system. Another HK$5.83 billion was retained for reinvestment.

The year also saw progress on railway expansion projects, including the Northern Link (Part 1), South Island Line (West), Tung Chung Line Extension, Oyster Bay Station, Tuen Mun South Extension, Kwu Tung Station and Hung Shui Kiu Station.

Besides, MTR recorded 99.9 percent of passenger journeys on time and over 1.9 billion total patronage in 2025.

 

Effie ZHANG

MTRESG

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
mtr
MTR Corporation prices its $18.8 billion green bonds, marking the largest HKD bond transaction
FINANCE
22-04-2026 14:47 HKT
MTR Corporation's First Railway Property Development Telford Plaza Marks its 45th Anniversary
EXPLORER
21-04-2026 18:20 HKT
Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 site.
Consortium including Sino Land wins MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project
PROPERTY
21-04-2026 18:10 HKT
mtr
MTR to issue first public HKD bond for $15b: Bloomberg
FINANCE
21-04-2026 16:02 HKT
Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 site.
MTR's Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 project receives eight bids
PROPERTY
20-04-2026 15:11 HKT
Man snatches phones from 2 women within 10 minutes on MTR Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
17-04-2026 06:21 HKT
MTR to enhance services for Easter and Ching Ming Festival holidays from Wed
NEWS
31-03-2026 14:02 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
MTR prioritizes nearest buildings on exit signs, says Mable Chan
NEWS
25-03-2026 16:30 HKT
Kam Sheung Road Station Phase 2 development.
MTR's Kam Sheung Road project receives 30 bids
PROPERTY
16-03-2026 18:15 HKT
logo
Guests take cover after a loud, unidentified noise, in Washington, D.C. (left) Law enforcement personnel detain a person of interest. (right)(Reuters)
Trump safe after shooting at White House correspondents dinner, suspect in custody
WORLD
9 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
(File photo)
Company director convicted of using fake passports to open bank accounts
NEWS
25-04-2026 11:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.