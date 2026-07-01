National Games gold medalists Ceci Lee and Ryan Choi awarded Medal of Honour

Hong Kong cyclist Ceci Lee Sze-wing and fencer Ryan Choi Chun-yin have been awarded the Medal of Honour in the latest government honours list following their gold-medal triumphs at the 15th National Games.

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Lee historically clinched three gold medals in the women’s individual road race, the omnium on the track, and the Madison alongside teammate Leung Wing-yee at the Games jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau last year.

Meanwhile, Choi secured gold in the men’s foil team event at the Games.

A total of 83 individuals were presented with the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Community Service this year, including 11 outstanding National Games athletes. Among the honoured competitors were Leung, fencers Lawrence Ng Lok-wang and Leung Chin-yu and sailor Nicholas Bezy Halliday, who secured Hong Kong’s first gold medal of the Games. The commendation also recognized rugby players Julien Bourron, Harry John James Sayers and Fong Kit-fung for their thrilling gold-medal victory over the Shandong team.

In addition, 141 individuals received the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Government and Public Service for their contributions to the launch of Kai Tak Sports Park. Key recipients include Commissioner for Sports George Tsoi Kin-pan and Director of Crime and Security of the Police Force Chan Tung.

Renowned mainland singer Han Hong was also awarded the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Community Service for her dedication to charity and her efforts in bridging the cultural and social welfare sectors.

The Beijing Han Hong Love Charity Foundation has previously proposed donating to the Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. Following discussions with the SAR government, the donation will be used to support two new relief initiatives, including a token of solidarity of HK$100,000 for the families of the 168 deceased in the fire.