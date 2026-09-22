Ryan Choi secures Asian Games foil silver as Edgar Cheung suffers early exit

Hong Kong foil fencing ace Ryan Choi Chun-yin clinched a hard-earned silver medal at the 20th Asian Games on Tuesday night, falling narrowly in a spirited individual final against Japanese rival Kazuki Iimura.

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The battle between two of the world's top fencers capped an eventful day on the piste at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, which also saw reigning Olympic champion and defending Asian Games gold medalist Edgar Cheung Ka Long suffer an unexpected round-of-32 defeat.

Fierce duel in Tokoname

Entering the championship bout as world number seven, Choi faced a formidable challenge against world number five Iimura, who enjoyed strong home-soil backing.

The Japanese competitor, fresh off a bronze medal at the World Fencing Championships, surged to a four-point advantage before Choi steadied his tempo and began cutting into the deficit.

Although Iimura mounted another offensive run to stretch his cushion to five points midway through the contest, Choi mounted a resilient counter-charge.

Spurred by vocal support from spectators, the Hong Kong left-hander steadily wiped out the gap and edged ahead at thirteen touches to twelve.

In the closing exchanges, however, Iimura regained composure to secure the final touches, closing out a gripping 15-13 victory and leaving Choi with silver.

Flawless progression to career-first Asian Games final

Choi had earned his spot in the final through an impressive campaign across the preliminary and knockout stages.

Building on his individual bronze medal performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, he swept through the group rounds with five consecutive victories before overcoming challengers from Kazakhstan and Singapore in the initial knockout matches.

In the semi-finals, Choi met South Korean fencer Yoon Jung-hyun in a tense encounter, pulling through 15-13 to advance to the individual gold-medal bout for the first time in his career and guaranteeing Hong Kong another podium finish.

For securing silver in the men's individual foil, Choi will receive a cash incentive of HK$500,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club provides financial rewards through the program to celebrate medal-winning performances at the 20th Asian Games, bringing total incentives awarded to Hong Kong athletes at the multi-sport event to HK$7.25 million so far. Under the reward structure, individual gold, silver, and bronze medalists receive HK$1 million, HK$500,000, and HK$250,000 respectively, while top-three team finishes are awarded HK$2 million, HK$1 million, and HK$500,000.

Shock round-of-32 exit for defending champion

While Choi advanced to the podium, Hong Kong fencing suffered a stunning blow in the earlier rounds as defending champion Cheung bowed out in the round of 32.

Drawn against Uzbekistan's Daniil Kravtsov in a rematch of an encounter Cheung had dropped during the pool stage, the Olympic champion found himself in another fiercely contested clash.

The competitors traded touches early, remaining level through five points apiece before Kravtsov established a slight cushion.

Cheung fought back with composure to level the score at 11-11, but Kravtsov seized momentum to reach match point and swiftly converted on a decisive attacking move to seal a 15-13 upset, ending Cheung's bid to retain his individual Asian Games crown.