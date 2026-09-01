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ENTERTAINMENT

MAMAMOO member Solar allegedly attacked by stranger with chair in Los Angeles

ENTERTAINMENT
54 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

MAMAMOO member Solar was allegedly attacked by a stranger while the K-pop girl group was in Los Angeles for its US tour, with the man throwing a wooden chair towards her and leaving her with a bruise on her leg.

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According to foreign media reports, Solar revealed the incident during a livestream on Monday (Aug 31), saying she was walking with four members of her staff when it happened.

The group of five was split into three women walking ahead, while two male managers followed behind.

A man who had initially been walking on the opposite side of the street suddenly appeared on their side, Solar said.

She noticed that the man was carrying a chair on his shoulder and initially found it strange. Moments later, however, he began shouting at them in English before throwing the chair towards her.

Although the chair did not hit her directly, it broke after hitting the ground, and pieces of it struck her, leaving a bruise on her leg.

Solar said she was completely stunned by the unexpected attack, describing it as the first time she had experienced anything like it.

She said her first thought was, “What is wrong with this person?” as she had never met the man before.

Her two male managers immediately stepped in to stop the man, who then left the scene.

Recalling the incident, Solar said she was so shocked that she did not even scream. Instead, she froze and kept thinking, “Oh... what was that just now?”

She added that she was so shaken at the time that she did not immediately feel any pain.

According to Solar, the chair was made of wood and broke after being thrown to the ground. The bruise on her leg has since faded.

The incident occurred during MAMAMOO’s “4WARD” world tour, with the group’s US leg beginning in New York on August 12.

The group went on to perform in Chicago, Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Los Angeles, San Jose and Kent, Washington, with the US leg concluding on August 30.

MAMAMOO performed at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on August 25, followed by shows in San Jose on August 27 and Kent on August 30.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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