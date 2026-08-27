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ENTERTAINMENT

Bruno Mars to stage four concerts at Kai Tak Stadium in May 2027

ENTERTAINMENT
26 mins ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars will return to Hong Kong after nearly nine years for four concerts at Kai Tak Stadium on May 7, 8, 11 and 12, 2027.

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The Hong Kong dates were announced Thursday (Aug 27), with the shows forming part of Mars’ The Romantic Tour, which began in April 2026.

Mars last performed in Hong Kong in May 2018, when he staged two concerts at AsiaWorld-Expo.

An artist presale will begin on September 23, followed by the general sale on September 24. Details on ticket prices and the seating plan are yet to be announced.

Mars is known for hits including “24K Magic”, “That’s What I Like” and “Locked Out of Heaven”, as well as his collaboration with Mark Ronson on “Uptown Funk.”

source: online
source: online

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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