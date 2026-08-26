Jacquelin Ch’ng’s mother, wife of late Datuk Bill Ch’ng, dies at 82

Malaysia-born actress Jacquelin Ch’ng’s mother, Datin Kong Yuk Chu, wife of late Malaysian Datuk Bill Ch’ng Chong Poh, has died at the age of 82.

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Ch’ng announced the news on social media, saying her mother passed away peacefully this month surrounded by family and friends.

“We are saddened to announce that our beloved and respected mother has left us, accompanied by family and friends,” Ch’ng wrote.

She also shared a video featuring family photographs and announced that funeral services will be held at Nirvana Memorial Garden in Kuala Lumpur from August 30 to September 1.

Ch’ng’s younger sister, actress and former beauty queen Lisa Ch’ng, also paid tribute to their mother on Instagram.

“I miss you so much. I hope you are free from illness in heaven and can be reunited with Dad,” Lisa wrote, adding that the family would always love and remember her.

Bill Ch’ng, a Malaysian businessman, died in 2023.

Lisa also asked the media to give her family privacy, saying they would not respond to enquiries for the time being.

Kong had attended Lisa’s wedding to actor Mat Yeung Ming earlier this month. Photos from the wedding showed her sitting in a wheelchair among family members.

Ch’ng’s tribute video also featured photographs of the family, including pictures of the three sisters, their brother and their parents.

One photograph showed the family of six during a trip in 2007, while another captured Ch’ng and her husband kneeling before Kong as they served her tea at their wedding.