logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Jacquelin Ch’ng’s mother, wife of late Datuk Bill Ch’ng, dies at 82

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Malaysia-born actress Jacquelin Ch’ng’s mother, Datin Kong Yuk Chu, wife of late Malaysian Datuk Bill Ch’ng Chong Poh, has died at the age of 82.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ch’ng announced the news on social media, saying her mother passed away peacefully this month surrounded by family and friends.

“We are saddened to announce that our beloved and respected mother has left us, accompanied by family and friends,” Ch’ng wrote.

She also shared a video featuring family photographs and announced that funeral services will be held at Nirvana Memorial Garden in Kuala Lumpur from August 30 to September 1.

Ch’ng’s younger sister, actress and former beauty queen Lisa Ch’ng, also paid tribute to their mother on Instagram.

“I miss you so much. I hope you are free from illness in heaven and can be reunited with Dad,” Lisa wrote, adding that the family would always love and remember her.

Bill Ch’ng, a Malaysian businessman, died in 2023.

Lisa also asked the media to give her family privacy, saying they would not respond to enquiries for the time being.

Kong had attended Lisa’s wedding to actor Mat Yeung Ming earlier this month. Photos from the wedding showed her sitting in a wheelchair among family members.

Ch’ng’s tribute video also featured photographs of the family, including pictures of the three sisters, their brother and their parents.

One photograph showed the family of six during a trip in 2007, while another captured Ch’ng and her husband kneeling before Kong as they served her tea at their wedding.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKJC 2026/27 season to kick off with Aaron Kwok live performance
ENTERTAINMENT
24-08-2026 19:13 HKT
Stray Kids win International Group of the Year at TIMA, close show with half-hour performance
ENTERTAINMENT
24-08-2026 18:13 HKT
Eric Tsang responds to Michelle Wai's injury, says he has yet to visit
ENTERTAINMENT
24-08-2026 16:51 HKT
Andy Lau surprises Louis Koo at concert finale, promises to ‘be there whenever you call’
ENTERTAINMENT
23-08-2026 17:16 HKT
MC Cheung represents Hong Kong at TIMA, aespa sweeps six awards
ENTERTAINMENT
23-08-2026 15:42 HKT
Eric Tsang appears at BYD event after controversy, declines media interviews
ENTERTAINMENT
21-08-2026 21:35 HKT
Mainland top star Xiao Zhan sparks fan frenzy as thousands gather in Tsim Sha Tsui
ENTERTAINMENT
20-08-2026 12:37 HKT
Dior PR director killed in France crash, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo pays tribute
ENTERTAINMENT
19-08-2026 14:02 HKT
Henry Cavill injured in HK filming for Highlander reboot, Max Zhang returns after heart surgery
ENTERTAINMENT
19-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Hong Kong actor Will Or to host 2026 Golden Horse Awards in Taipei
ENTERTAINMENT
18-08-2026 19:02 HKT
(Online photo)
Sham Shui Po shop owner’s narrow escape sparks warning for MTR station traders
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
logo
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
NEWS
25-08-2026 12:58 HKT
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.