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ENTERTAINMENT

Gillian Chung gifts Charlene Choi $540,000 diamond necklace for wedding

ENTERTAINMENT
12 mins ago
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Following her surprise wedding announcement, pop star Charlene Choi Tsoek-jin was gifted an extravagant diamond necklace worth over HK$540,000 by her longtime bandmate and best friend, Gillian Chung, as a wedding present.

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Choi, 43, of the iconic Cantopop duo Twins, unexpectedly announced on April 28 that she had married her fitness coach boyfriend, Elvis Lam. The wedding reportedly took place quietly in Thailand back in March, with close friends like fellow singer Kenny Kwan Chi-bun in attendance.

Shortly after the news broke, the newlywed was seen back at work, rehearsing with Gillian Chung Ka-lai for the upcoming "25+ EEG Family Concert." In a video shared by their manager, Mani Fok Man-hei, a visibly happy Choi was seen wearing a wedding ring on her left hand.

During the rehearsal, Chung surprised Choi with her lavish wedding gift: a "Sunflower" diamond necklace from the luxury jeweler Harry Winston. The stunning piece is valued at over HK$540,000.

The sunflower motif is seen by fans as representing "twin flowers," symbolizing the deep, symbiotic relationship between the two singers who have performed together as Twins for 25 years.

A visibly touched Choi embraced her friend after Chung personally fastened the necklace for her.

The gift's value and meaning moved fans, with many commenting on Chung's generosity. "The necklace is more expensive than the wedding ring!" one netizen remarked, while another added, "That's 20 years of friendship, Gillian is so generous."

The bond between the two stars is well-documented. Debuting in 2001, they have navigated the highs and lows of the entertainment industry together. Choi once said, "Outsiders can never understand what we've been through. Only you understand me, and I understand you."

In her own congratulatory message, Chung expressed her hopes for her friend's happiness: "No fancy words, just hope that my Ah Sa can always be cherished... and forever be that carefree, happy little girl."

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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