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ENTERTAINMENT

A silent goodbye: Injured Mirror dancer Mo Li mourns father with childhood photo

ENTERTAINMENT
24 mins ago
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Injured Mirror dancer Mo Li Kai-yin has bid farewell to his father, Derek Li Shing-lam, with a childhood photo of the father-son moment as his silent tribute.

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Li had been a constant presence during Mo's recovery since the MIRROR concert giant falling screen accident in 2022, known for keeping the public updated on his son's rehabilitation journey with regular prayer letters.

His passing was announced by the Christian Ministry Institute yesterday. MakerVille, the company behind MIRROR, also made a public statement to express condolences.

In a quiet gesture that spoke volumes, Mo Li changed his Instagram profile picture last night to a childhood photo of himself leaning gently against his father, with his hand resting on Mo’s shoulder.

Despite no words or public statements, the image was believed to be the son's way of paying tribute to their unbroken bonds.

A recent social media post revealed a heartbreaking final scene, where an online user recalled speaking with Derek Li and Mo's mother at the hospital just that morning — even though Li was already on oxygen, the poster said the sudden goodbye still came as a shock.

MirrorMo Li Kai-yinDerek Li Shing-lam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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