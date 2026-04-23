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ENTERTAINMENT

Steve Lee Ka-ting remains silent at ex-wife Frances Shi's encoffining ceremony

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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The encoffining ceremony for veteran actress Frances Shi Ming was held on Thursday at the Po Fook Memorial Hall in Tai Wai, with her remains later transferred to the Fu Shan Crematorium for cremation.

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Her ex-husband, actor and martial arts choreographer Steve Lee Ka-ting, arrived at the memorial hall at around 8.10am, accompanied by their younger son, Gregory Lee Wing-hor.

Steve Lee remained silent when approached by the media regarding his well-being. Notably absent from the solemn family gathering was Gregory Lee's wife, Agnes, who did not make an appearance at the ceremony.

Outside the mourning hall, the father and son were seen greeting actress Lana Wong Wai-lin, who had arrived earlier, exchanging a few brief words.

About five minutes later, the elder son, Augustine Lee Wing-hon, arrived at the venue under the escort of a security team.

He briefly paused for media photos before stepping into the hall. His wife, Conny, and their children were also seen entering the mourning hall, offering polite smiles to the press.

Steve Lee Ka-tingFrances Shi

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