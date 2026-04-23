ViuTV marks 10th anniversary with surprise 'Long Vacation' remake

ViuTV has just dropped a bombshell announcement of a Hong Kong remake of the beloved Japanese drama "Long Vacation," with Edan Lui Cheuk-on and Ali Lee Kai-sum leading the cast.

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The news was revealed at the TV broadcaster's 10th anniversary luncheon this afternoon, where a slate of other upcoming projects was also unveiled.

During the luncheon, ViuTV announced that it has obtained official authorization from Fuji Television and will begin production in the second half of this year.

Refreshing local cast

The iconic love story between young pianist Senna Hideyoshi and struggling model Minami Kazama—originally made famous by Takuya Kimura and Tomoko Yamaguchi—will now be brought to life by the first-time pairing of Edan Lui and Ali Lee.

The role marks a significant milestone for Lee, as it will be her first leading role in a ViuTV drama since her departure from rival station TVB about a year ago.

Joining them will be Anson Kong Ip-sang, who will take on the role of Minami's younger brother, Hayama Shinji, originally portrayed by Yutaka Takenouchi.

ViuTV promised audiences a refreshing adaptation that will blend distinctive Hong Kong characteristics with the timeless spirit of the original.

A Japanese classic in 1996

Aired in 1996, "Long Vacation" was a big hit, telling the story of two people sharing a roof while confiding in each other despite career disappointments and romantic heartbreaks.

Among the iconic scenes, Senna's advice—"When things all go wrong, treat it as a 'long vacation' sent from God." Don't push yourself too hard. Go with the flow" remains the drama's most quoted line to this day.

“What's Wrong with Secretary Kim” remake in discussion

In another major announcement, ViuTV revealed its plans for a remake of the popular South Korean drama "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim." While licensing negotiations are still ongoing, the lead cast has already been confirmed.

The charismatic vice-chairman originally played by Park Seo-joon and the devoted secretary by Park Min-young will now be taken on by a new on-screen couple of Anson Lo Hon-ting and Ivy So Nga-lam.

The 2018 romantic comedy, based on a novel of the same name, won global acclaim for its tight plot, charming cast, and sweet office romance.