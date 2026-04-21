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ENTERTAINMENT

Japanese singer Fujii Kaze removes Hong Kong stop from world tour

ENTERTAINMENT
41 mins ago
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Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze has abruptly cancelled the Hong Kong stop of his Prema World Tour.

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The cancellation comes after Koda Kumi and ONE OK ROCK also called off their Hong Kong performances, raising concerns over whether other Japanese concerts in the city could face similar disruption.

In an update on Tuesday (Apr 21), Kaze’s official website showed that the Hong Kong date had been removed from the tour schedule, with a new show in Seoul added on January 9, 2027 instead. The site stated simply that the “show in Hong Kong has been cancelled,” without giving a reason.

The Asian leg of the tour was announced in December and originally included Hong Kong, Bangkok and Kaohsiung.

Attention has now turned to upcoming shows by Japanese acts including LiSA, back number, Vaundy and YOASOBI.

Fans have particularly focused on YOASOBI’s planned Hong Kong stop on its Asia 10-City Dome & Stadium Tour 2026-2027, which is seen as a potential milestone event, with expectations the duo could become the first Japanese act to perform at Kai Tak Sports Park’s main stadium.

Fujii Kaze, 28, is a Japanese singer-songwriter known for blending pop, jazz and soul elements. He has built a strong following across Asia, with his music gaining traction in Hong Kong in recent years. His concerts in the city in 2023 and 2024 sold out quickly.

Fujii Kaze

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