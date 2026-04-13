Lin Min-chen's mother, 60, stuns netizens with age-defying looks and figure

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The mother of Malaysian actress Lin Min-chen has become an online sensation after celebrating her 60th birthday, with fans marveling at her youthful appearance and fit physique.

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Lin's sister Brandy shared photos on Instagram of their mother's birthday celebration, including a poolside shot showing the birthday girl in a white sheer long-sleeved top over a black bra, highlighting her slender and well-proportioned figure. Her tight skin and elegant demeanor have left netizens struggling to believe she is 60.

Comments included: "Mom takes such good care of herself," "They look like sisters," and "No wonder the daughters are so beautiful." Fans dubbed her the "most powerful ageless beauty" ever seen.

Lin, 35, comes from a broken home. After her parents divorced when she was nine, she and her three siblings took their mother's surname. Her mother worked alone in Singapore to support the family, leaving Lin, as the eldest daughter, to help raise her younger brothers – an experience that shaped her independent and resilient character.