logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
EDITORIAL

From the Silk Road to a new frontier: why it is vital Hong Kong should eye Central Asia now

EDITORIAL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

For centuries, Central Asia was the epicenter of global trade – the vital crossroads of the Silk Road. However, the rise of maritime sea routes and decades of Soviet administrative isolation relegated these nations to the periphery.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Today, that story has reversed. Driven by liberalization, geopolitical shifts, and a wealth of natural resources, Central Asia is reemerging as a critical hub. For Hong Kong, which remains a “blank” to many local investors, this is a precious moment to forge win-win opportunities.

Economic reforms and common law

The most compelling shift is legal and financial. Hong Kong prides itself on the rule of law, but so does the new Central Asia. Kazakhstan has launched the Astana International Financial Centre, a jurisdiction operating under English common law, independent of the national civil code.

With over 200 court judgments and a 100 percent enforcement rate, the AIFC has become a go-to arbitration hub, mirroring Hong Kong’s own strengths.

Similarly, Uzbekistan has abandoned economic isolation. Since 2017, its currency, the Uzbek som, has become fully convertible, unlocking a market of 38 million people. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development notes this as a pivotal benchmark toward transparency, with S&P recently upgrading the country’s outlook to “positive.”

Geopolitics and the Middle Corridor

Hong Kong must also understand the geopolitical shifts benefiting the region. The Russia-Ukraine war has crippled the traditional northern corridor, forcing global supply chains to pivot to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route – also known as the Middle Corridor. This shift has turned Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan into logistical lynchpins.

Furthermore, as an OPEC+ member, Kazakhstan has seen oil revenues surge, accumulating sovereign wealth that needs sophisticated investment vehicles – precisely what Hong Kong’s asset management industry offers.

The Belt and Road factor

The Belt and Road Initiative has facilitated massive infrastructure upgrades across the region. In 2025 alone, China signed a record US$213.5 billion (HK$1.67 trillion) in new BRI deals.

Kazakhstan emerged as the single largest investment recipient of the year, capturing US$25.8 billion of China’s total BRI layout. There has also been a significant pivot toward metals and mining, as the largest Central Asian country holds vast rare earth elements and uranium critical for the green transition.

Moreover, Hong Kong’s simple tax system and world-class professional services can serve as a strategic gateway for Central Asian firms looking to expand into the Greater Bay Area, the wider Asia-Pacific region, and beyond.

The window of opportunity

To some Hongkongers, the “Stans” are still defined by challenging climates and landlocked geography. That view is obsolete. These nations have awakened, accumulating wealth from energy exports and seeking stable, long-term partnerships.

Hong Kong must seize this moment – to learn from our historic ties along the Silk Road, to better understand their environment and culture, and to position ourselves not just as a bridge to China, but as the financial engine for a resurgent Central Asia.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
From beating war drums to making trade deals, Trump has completely shifted his China policy
EDITORIAL
15-05-2026 04:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
How US, Iran’s unwillingness to compromise on the war makes China’s mediation efforts difficult
EDITORIAL
14-05-2026 06:01 HKT
Global inflation risks demand China-US cooperation on the economy, the Middle East, everywhere else
EDITORIAL
13-05-2026 00:38 HKT
KMT approval of defense bill may upset Beijing, but China still gets card to play
EDITORIAL
12-05-2026 04:49 HKT
HK delegation concludes Hangzhou and Ningbo visits to woo East China talent
EDITORIAL
11-05-2026 19:29 HKT
Beyond the silicon ceiling: how Hong Kong’s AI-fueled trade boom crafts a new ‘global interface’
EDITORIAL
11-05-2026 00:39 HKT
Iran-US peace prospects remain grim, but China-led joint efforts give hope of ending the conflict
EDITORIAL
08-05-2026 04:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Chinese media criticism of Takaichi’s kneeling in Australia reminds us of the wounds of the war
EDITORIAL
07-05-2026 04:20 HKT
Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
Uzbek leadership’s delegation to Hong Kong underscores city’s unique ‘super-connector’ role
EDITORIAL
06-05-2026 03:45 HKT
Can China help end the war in Iran when Xi Jinping and Donald Trump meet in Beijing?
EDITORIAL
05-05-2026 06:05 HKT
Seventh suspect in 1999 Sham Shui Po news vendor murder arrested, one still on the run
NEWS
12 hours ago
Hong Kong: a familiar, trusted partner for Australian businesses
PEOPLE
11-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Ashburton Guardian
Two Hong Kong tourists killed in tragic highway collision on New Zealand’s South Island
NEWS
16-05-2026 19:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.