From the Silk Road to a new frontier: why it is vital Hong Kong should eye Central Asia now

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Hong Kong: a familiar, trusted partner for Australian businesses
11-05-2026 06:00 HKT
For centuries, Central Asia was the epicenter of global trade – the vital crossroads of the Silk Road. However, the rise of maritime sea routes and decades of Soviet administrative isolation relegated these nations to the periphery.
Today, that story has reversed. Driven by liberalization, geopolitical shifts, and a wealth of natural resources, Central Asia is reemerging as a critical hub. For Hong Kong, which remains a “blank” to many local investors, this is a precious moment to forge win-win opportunities.
The most compelling shift is legal and financial. Hong Kong prides itself on the rule of law, but so does the new Central Asia. Kazakhstan has launched the Astana International Financial Centre, a jurisdiction operating under English common law, independent of the national civil code.
With over 200 court judgments and a 100 percent enforcement rate, the AIFC has become a go-to arbitration hub, mirroring Hong Kong’s own strengths.
Similarly, Uzbekistan has abandoned economic isolation. Since 2017, its currency, the Uzbek som, has become fully convertible, unlocking a market of 38 million people. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development notes this as a pivotal benchmark toward transparency, with S&P recently upgrading the country’s outlook to “positive.”
Hong Kong must also understand the geopolitical shifts benefiting the region. The Russia-Ukraine war has crippled the traditional northern corridor, forcing global supply chains to pivot to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route – also known as the Middle Corridor. This shift has turned Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan into logistical lynchpins.
Furthermore, as an OPEC+ member, Kazakhstan has seen oil revenues surge, accumulating sovereign wealth that needs sophisticated investment vehicles – precisely what Hong Kong’s asset management industry offers.
The Belt and Road Initiative has facilitated massive infrastructure upgrades across the region. In 2025 alone, China signed a record US$213.5 billion (HK$1.67 trillion) in new BRI deals.
Kazakhstan emerged as the single largest investment recipient of the year, capturing US$25.8 billion of China’s total BRI layout. There has also been a significant pivot toward metals and mining, as the largest Central Asian country holds vast rare earth elements and uranium critical for the green transition.
Moreover, Hong Kong’s simple tax system and world-class professional services can serve as a strategic gateway for Central Asian firms looking to expand into the Greater Bay Area, the wider Asia-Pacific region, and beyond.
To some Hongkongers, the “Stans” are still defined by challenging climates and landlocked geography. That view is obsolete. These nations have awakened, accumulating wealth from energy exports and seeking stable, long-term partnerships.
Hong Kong must seize this moment – to learn from our historic ties along the Silk Road, to better understand their environment and culture, and to position ourselves not just as a bridge to China, but as the financial engine for a resurgent Central Asia.