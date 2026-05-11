HK delegation concludes Hangzhou and Ningbo visits to woo East China talent

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26-11-2025 16:36 HKT
A delegation from Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE) has concluded a three-day visit to Hangzhou and Ningbo, aiming to attract talent to Hong Kong and strengthen collaboration with key cities in East China.
The visit, held from May 7 to 9, included representatives from the Hong Kong Talent Entrepreneurs Association and several local enterprises.
During the trip, the delegation toured the headquarters of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou to learn about the tech giant's cutting-edge technologies.
The group also met with senior officials from Zhejiang University and held two briefing sessions for students, alumni, and local young professionals and entrepreneurs.
The sessions introduced Hong Kong’s advantages and industry opportunities, while also gathering insights into participants’ career aspirations and promoting talent exchange between Hong Kong and the Yangtze River Delta region.
In Ningbo, the delegation attended a talent salon organized by the Ningbo Hongkong Fellowship Association, engaging with local professionals and entrepreneurs to encourage them to consider opportunities in Hong Kong.
Leading the delegation, HKTE director Felix Chan Hoi-king said Hangzhou’s strength in artificial intelligence and startups, along with Ningbo’s role as a major maritime hub and economic center in the southern Yangtze River Delta, made both cities important partners.
He added that the visit helped connect with young talent and entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds.
“Our goal is to attract them to pursue their development in Hong Kong, thereby injecting new impetus into the city's high-quality development,” he said.