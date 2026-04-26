logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
EDITORIAL

Global chambers of commerce vindicate Hong Kong’s stability amid world chaos with unwavering confidence

EDITORIAL
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Despite global economic chaos, foreign chambers report record confidence in Hong Kong’s rule of law, IP protection, and talent pool.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a world riddled with geopolitical conflicts, supply chain fragmentation, and inflationary pressures, stability has become the rarest commodity. While many economies grapple with uncertain growth prospects, Hong Kong stands in stark contrast. And the strongest endorsement comes not from government officials, but from the business leaders who vote with their capital every day – including the foreign chambers of commerce that represent thousands of international firms.

The narrative of Hong Kong’s decline is not only premature but contradicted by hard data. The more chaotic the world becomes, the more the international business community gravitates towards Hong Kong’s reliability.

What the chamber surveys actually say

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po disclosed that according to recent surveys conducted by some foreign chambers of commerce, the majority of their member companies remain optimistic about Hong Kong’s business prospects, with the proportion holding positive expectations reaching a multi-year high. 

The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has noted that while global supply chain realignments pose challenges, the vast majority of European firms see Hong Kong as irreplaceable for accessing both the mainland and the broader Asian market. Business leaders consistently cite the city’s independent judiciary, common law system, and protection of intellectual property as non-negotiable advantages.

Chan said that he had met with political and business leaders from Europe, the United States, and the Middle East during the 19th Asian Financial Forum, and they unanimously expressed a positive outlook on Hong Kong’s future while noting the emergence of more new opportunities.

Record influx of foreign companies

The confidence reflected in chamber surveys is backed by concrete numbers. According to InvestHK’s 2025 annual report, the total number of overseas and mainland Chinese parent companies operating in Hong Kong surged to 11,070 – an increase of over 1,100 firms, or an 11 percent growth, in a single year. These companies employ more than 500,000 people, demonstrating deep-rooted commitment rather than transient interest.

Furthermore, InvestHK’s investment promotion team assisted 560 overseas and mainland companies to set up or expand in Hong Kong during 2025, bringing record-high foreign direct investment and creating over 10,000 new jobs.

Why they come: beyond low taxes

When chamber leaders are asked why they stay, five structural strengths consistently emerge. First is the rule of law and common law system. As the only common law jurisdiction within the mainland, Hong Kong offers a legal framework familiar to Western investors where contracts are enforceable and the judiciary operates independently. 

Second, intellectual property protection is a non-negotiable advantage. Hong Kong ranks sixth globally in IP protection, with a regime separate from the mainland, which is critical for technology, pharmaceutical, and creative industries. 

Third, the city boasts exceptional talent and financial capacity, including a multilingual workforce and one of the world’s most liquid capital markets. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange consistently ranks among the top three globally by IPO proceeds. 

Fourth and most decisively, proximity to the mainland’s 1.4 billion consumers remains the ultimate ace. Hong Kong provides a familiar, low-risk foothold into the Greater Bay Area – a US$1.9 trillion (HK$14.82 trillion) economic zone that rivals entire nations. 

Fifth, the ambitious Northern Metropolis development is transforming Hong Kong into a genuine science and research hub, attracting more companies to establish R&D centers and laboratories, thereby strengthening the city’s innovation ecosystem and diversifying its economic base beyond finance and services. Together, these five strengths explain why global capital continues to choose Hong Kong, even as other parts of the world grow more chaotic. 

The gateway to Asia’s growth story

As noted by financiers, the influx of mainland tech giants – from artificial intelligence to electric vehicles – listing in Hong Kong has created a deep pool of liquidity attractive to global allocators. When many Western economies face stagnation, Asia is projected to contribute roughly 60 percent of global GDP expansion this year. Business leaders view Hong Kong not merely as a market of 7.5 million people, but as a control tower for regional expansion into Asean, the Middle East, and beyond.

Certainty in an uncertain world

The consistent message from chamber of commerce leaders is this: when economies in many parts of the world look uncertain, Hong Kong delivers certainty. Setting up a foothold here allows companies to tap not only the mainland Chinese market but the entire Asian growth story. In an era where global business leaders are desperate for predictability, the chambers have delivered their verdict with both words and wallets: Hong Kong is not just stable; it is essential.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

Top News
Read More
AI cannot smell the roses: HK makes a quiet stand for connoisseurship through earthly garden delights
EDITORIAL
24-04-2026 05:00 HKT
The show isn’t over: why Hong Kong cinema still has a fighting chance and how $30 tickets just proved it
EDITORIAL
23-04-2026 04:08 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Pacifist no more: Japan’s arms export shift threatens regional stability while China builds bridges
EDITORIAL
22-04-2026 04:27 HKT
100+ strategic enterprises and counting: HK’s innovation hub is real – now comes the hard part
EDITORIAL
21-04-2026 04:05 HKT
The Strait of Hormuz shook the world: China has the green energy, Hong Kong holds the key
EDITORIAL
20-04-2026 04:36 HKT
Can China strengthen ties with Middle East nations? A new geopolitical reality unfolds
EDITORIAL
17-04-2026 04:11 HKT
Hoarding hypocrisy: flawed logic behind US calling China an unreliable partner for stockpiling oil
EDITORIAL
16-04-2026 03:22 HKT
The unregulated gamble: why HK was right to halt basketball betting due to prediction market betting
EDITORIAL
15-04-2026 03:33 HKT
Forget the doom and gloom: HK’s new AI strategy puts world-class tech in the hands of everyone
EDITORIAL
14-04-2026 05:05 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Chinese AI startup StepFun to unwind offshore structure to pave way for IPO, sources say
EDITORIAL
13-04-2026 15:01 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
logo
Guests take cover after a loud, unidentified noise, in Washington, D.C. (left) Law enforcement personnel detain a person of interest. (right)(Reuters)
Trump safe after shooting at White House correspondents dinner, suspect in custody
WORLD
11 hours ago
Law enforcement personnel detain Cole Tomas Allen, a suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 25, 2026. (Reuters)
Who is Cole Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting?
WORLD
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.