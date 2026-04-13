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EDITORIAL

Forget the doom and gloom: HK’s new AI strategy puts world-class tech in the hands of everyone

EDITORIAL
42 mins ago
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From world-class infrastructure to inclusive access, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s vision ensures no one is left behind in the age of artificial intelligence.

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Despite lingering anxieties surrounding AI, one truth is becoming increasingly clear: the development of AI will never turn back. Rather than resisting this wave of transformation, forward-thinking governments are choosing to shape it. In this regard, Hong Kong has just taken a decisive and welcome step forward.

Lee announced that his administration is formulating a comprehensive strategy for AI development – one that harmonizes world-class infrastructure, high-impact research and development, and a culture of responsible innovation. This is not merely a policy statement; it is a roadmap for sustainable technological progress.

Bridging upstream breakthroughs and downstream applications

Central to this vision is the Hong Kong AI Research Institute, slated to be established later this year. Its mandate is twofold: to drive breakthroughs in upstream AI research and to facilitate downstream translation and application of results. In other words, the institute will serve as a bridge between laboratory innovation and real-world impact. What makes this initiative particularly noteworthy is its explicit goal of accessibility. The government is committed to ensuring that AI benefits everyone – not just tech elites or large corporations. From enterprises and employees to civil servants, students, children, and even the elderly, the aim is to make AI easy to access and use across all strata of society.

Ethical innovation as a shield against malpractice

This inclusive approach is both ethically sound and economically smart. When AI becomes a tool for the many rather than the few, productivity gains and creative opportunities multiply. Moreover, by embedding responsible innovation into its strategy, Hong Kong is positioning itself to tackle malpractice – from data misuse to algorithmic bias – head-on.

Geopolitically, this move strengthens Hong Kong’s role as a super-connector. Mainland China is already a global leader in AI development, with deep talent pools and massive deployment scales. By aligning its strategy with national strengths while maintaining international standards, Hong Kong can become a forerunner in the global AI race – not just as a user, but as an innovator.

A catalyst for cross-sector innovation and economic renewal

Finally, because AI touches every sector – from finance and healthcare to logistics and education, this comprehensive push will inevitably catalyze further innovations across Hong Kong’s economy. The message is clear: AI is not a threat to be managed, but an opportunity to be shaped. With responsible leadership and inclusive design, Hong Kong can turn AI into a public good.

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