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EDITORIAL

Cross-strait cooperation: the key to lasting stability, shared prosperity, and a secure future for Taiwan 

EDITORIAL
55 mins ago
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As Kuomintang chairperson Cheng Li-wun champions reconciliation and energy realism, Taiwan’s future lies in embracing synergy with the mainland.

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In an era defined by global turbulence and economic uncertainty, stability in the Asia-Pacific region is not just a regional concern but a global imperative. 

A significant step towards this stability was recently underscored by KMT leader Cheng’s landmark visit to the Chinese mainland. As the first senior blue-camp figure to make such a trip in a decade, her journey signals a potential thaw and a crucial call for “reconciliation and unity” after years of divisive political infighting in Taiwan.

A decade of stagnation: the cost of internal division

For too long, Taiwan has squandered valuable time and resources on internal political battles at the expense of pragmatic policy-making. A prime example is the contentious issue of nuclear energy. 

The Democratic Progressive Party’s long-held ideological stance on a “no-nuclear” homeland has often overruled practical voices, including those from the KMT, advocating for a balanced energy mix. This debate even culminated in a costly referendum, highlighting the deep political schism.

Reality over ideology: the nuclear pivot

However, reality is forcing a reckoning. Taiwan’s high power demand, critically fueled by its world-dominant semiconductor industry, cannot be ignored. The global energy crunch has made this undeniable, ultimately pressuring the DPP administration to pragmatically reverse course and plan to restart a nuclear plant by 2028, shortly after the last one closed in 2025. This pivot is a clear admission that ideological rigidity cannot power an economy.

A glimpse of synergy: from bubble tea to breakthroughs

Beyond energy, Cheng’s visit showcased the immense potential for economic and technological synergy. Her experience with Meituan’s drone delivery of bubble tea was more than a novelty; it was a glimpse into the mainland’s thriving low-altitude economy – a sector where Taiwan could greatly benefit from collaboration. This moment perfectly encapsulates the complementary strengths across the strait: Taiwan’s unparalleled status as a global semiconductor hub and the mainland’s advanced achievements in green energy, drone technology, and large-scale innovation.

The path forward: energy security and shared prosperity

With Taiwan heavily reliant on imported energy, partnership offers a path to energy security and technological advancement. Rather than facing global challenges alone, the logical step is to embrace this natural complementarity. The call for reconciliation is, therefore, a call for prosperity.

Seizing the opportunity for a stable future

By choosing collaboration over confrontation and pragmatism over ideology, Taiwan can secure a stable, energy-sufficient, and technologically advanced future for its people. The opportunity for synergy is clear; it is time to seize it. 

The mainland has repeatedly shown its willingness to extend a hand of good faith. Now, it falls to Taiwan’s leaders – across all parties – to recognize that true stability and prosperity do not come from isolation or endless political feuds, but from embracing the vast opportunities that cross-strait cooperation provides. The future is not one of dependence, but of mutual strength. And that future begins with reconciliation today.

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