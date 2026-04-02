logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
EDITORIAL

Energy security still in the dark: why Hong Kong is in urgent need of transparency, not silence

EDITORIAL
02-04-2026 06:33 HKT
logo
logo
logo

While the world grapples with energy shortages, Hong Kong’s apparent calm masks a fragile reliance on opaque supply chains. The government owes its citizens a clearer picture of how the lights will stay on.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The paradox of calm

In a world gripped by energy crises – from Europe’s scramble for natural gas to Asia’s fierce competition for fuel – Hong Kong presents a curious paradox. The city appears eerily calm. While nations implement emergency measures and are rationing consumption, Hongkongers go about their daily lives as if the global crunch does not exist. But does this silence reflect security, or simply a lack of information?

A city built on imported fuel

The reality is that Hong Kong, a compact international financial hub with virtually no domestic energy production, is inherently vulnerable. We lack the physical space for substantial fuel reserves or the land to generate significant renewable energy. We import nearly everything. Yet, the government’s messaging remains strikingly simplistic: mainland China will provide.

The complex web of supply

This assurance overlooks a complex web of dependencies. The two local power companies, CLP and HK Electric, source energy from multiple suppliers. While natural gas now constitutes roughly half of Hong Kong’s energy mix – CLP relies heavily on mainland imports – a substantial portion of the city’s gas also arrives from Qatar, a region whose export facilities have recently faced operational pressures amid the Iran crisis.

Can the mainland bear the burden?

Furthermore, the assumption that mainland China can effortlessly shoulder Hong Kong’s burden is not without risk. Despite being a massive producer of coal, natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy, China remains a major energy importer to satisfy its own immense domestic demand. Even with reported strategic reserves estimated to cover one to three months of consumption, Beijing’s cold shoulder to the energy demands of Asean countries – with which China has been building ties – raises questions about its supply stability.

Transparency, not fear

Even if the “motherland” serves as Hong Kong’s ultimate energy backstop, transparency must follow. This is not about instilling public fear; it is about fostering public awareness. Citizens deserve to understand the fragility of the system they rely on. 

The coal fallacy

The prevailing sentiment – that we can simply “fall back on coal” in a worst-case scenario – represents a troubling regression. After years of investment in energy transition, falling back on coal would render past climate efforts meaningless. 

Hong Kong, like many economies, has been shifting from coal to natural gas and low-carbon fuels to meet its 2050 net-zero target. A crisis-driven return to coal would not only waste that progress but also signal that climate mitigation is expendable when convenience is threatened. 

Silence is not stability

Energy security is not just about keeping the lights on; it is about strategic foresight. Hong Kong’s government must move beyond vague assurances and provide a transparent, detailed accounting of our energy reserves, diversified sourcing, and contingency plans. In an era of global uncertainty, silence is not stability – it is a gamble the city can no longer afford to take.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Pakistan’s rising stature in Iran incident no accident – HK can forge stronger ties via existing connections
EDITORIAL
01-04-2026 00:14 HKT
As Easter approaches, Pope to war leaders:  ‘God does not listen to your prayers’
EDITORIAL
31-03-2026 05:12 HKT
A new dawn for HK tourism: Long-haul visitors jump significantly as European markets boom
EDITORIAL
30-03-2026 04:28 HKT
Two tigers, one vision: why Hong Kong and Singapore must collaborate, not just compete
EDITORIAL
27-03-2026 05:53 HKT
Hong Kong’s yacht tourism push: charting a course to become the Monaco of Asia-Pacific
EDITORIAL
26-03-2026 05:59 HKT
Photo: Reuters
What else did Takaichi actually gain from her trip to the US besides the Pearl Harbor joke?
EDITORIAL
25-03-2026 05:17 HKT
Beyond the energy crunch: amid Middle East turmoil, how China is racing toward self-sufficiency
EDITORIAL
24-03-2026 05:35 HKT
Price transparency alone won’t fix Hong Kong’s fuel market riddle: structural reform is long overdue
EDITORIAL
23-03-2026 03:53 HKT
Photo: Reuters
While the Gulf burns, Hong Kong clings to a fragile energy mix that leaves it exposed to global shocks
EDITORIAL
20-03-2026 06:59 HKT
Beyond the pump: world’s priciest petrol signals urgent need for Hong Kong energy reform
EDITORIAL
19-03-2026 04:29 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.