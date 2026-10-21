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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

TSMC says four construction workers killed at Taiwan site, halting work

CHINA
2 hours ago
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The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) at the company's second-quarter earnings conference in Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday that four construction workers had been killed at a site for a new factory in southern Taiwan, with some building work being halted as a result.

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  • The four workers were killed on Tuesday during steel structure construction at the site in Kaohsiung, the company said in an emailed statement

  • "We and our construction contractor immediately suspended related construction work at the site, and we have also suspended similar steel structure work at all our construction sites across Taiwan pending our investigation," it said

  • TSMC's on-site safety team is cooperating with the relevant authorities and our construction contractor to investigate the incident and ensure appropriate remedial steps are taken, the company added

  • TSMC is the world's largest contract chip maker and a major supplier of the advanced chips powering the trend towards AI

Reuters

TSMCconstruction workerskilledTaiwansite

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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