TSMC says four construction workers killed at Taiwan site, halting work

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Micron union in Taiwan to launch strike as bonus dispute escalates
20-10-2026 10:46 HKT
TSMC reports sixth straight quarter of record profit thanks to AI boom
15-10-2026 14:25 HKT
Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of LNG from Alaska pipeline project
14-10-2026 11:46 HKT
HK reaffirms support for Beijing's Taiwan stance after Lai address
13-10-2026 19:24 HKT
Taiwan finance minister to attend APEC meeting in Hong Kong
13-10-2026 12:27 HKT
China sanctions Paraguay, Belize ministers over Taiwan ties
12-10-2026 12:46 HKT
TSMC's third-quarter revenue surges to record, beating market forecast
08-10-2026 14:37 HKT
North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
07-10-2026 16:52 HKT
Police and firefighters tighten land, sea, and air security for APEC summit
20-10-2026 11:52 HKT