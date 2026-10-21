TSMC says four construction workers killed at Taiwan site, halting work

Chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday that four construction workers had been killed at a site for a new factory in southern Taiwan, with some building work being halted as a result.

The four workers were killed on Tuesday during steel structure construction at the site in Kaohsiung, the company said in an emailed statement

"We and our construction contractor immediately suspended related construction work at the site, and we have also suspended similar steel structure work at all our construction sites across Taiwan pending our investigation," it said

TSMC's on-site safety team is cooperating with the relevant authorities and our construction contractor to investigate the incident and ensure appropriate remedial steps are taken, the company added