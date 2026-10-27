logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Global sports stars who have drawn China's ire

CHINA
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP People walk past a bus featuring French football star Kylian Mbappe for Dongpeng Beverage Group's "Bushuila" electrolyte drink on a street in Shanghai on October 27, 2026.
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP People walk past a bus featuring French football star Kylian Mbappe for Dongpeng Beverage Group's "Bushuila" electrolyte drink on a street in Shanghai on October 27, 2026.

Major brands in China have dropped French football star Kylian Mbappe, saying he "hurt the feelings of the Chinese people" after a video circulated online in which he apparently joked about former leader Mao Zedong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

He is the latest in a string of global athletes to have faced public backlash and financial repercussions in China after commenting on politically sensitive topics.

Here are some high-profile cases:

 

- Taiwan a 'country' -

 

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard referred to Taiwan as a "country" when he appeared in a video in 2023 alongside Lai Ching-te, the self-ruled island's then-vice president and future leader.

"Since I came to Taiwan, I've gained a whole new appreciation of this country. This place makes me feel so much love," Howard said.

He was playing for Taiwanese team the Taoyuan Leopards, having left the Los Angeles Lakers the previous year.

The incident incited a furore on Chinese social media, with Howard later telling Taiwanese media he had not intended any harm.

Beijing sees democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, and rages at any attempts to recognise the island as an independent nation.

US wrestling star-turned actor John Cena also called Taiwan a "country" in 2021 while promoting his movie "Fast & Furious 9".

After online outrage, he apologised in conversational-level Mandarin on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

 

- Supporting Hong Kong's freedom -

 

China suspended sponsorship deals with the NBA and pulled its games from the state broadcaster for a year in October 2019, after Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey voiced support for Hong Kong during widespread pro-democracy protests in the city.

Morey had tweeted "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong".

China portrayed the protesters as violent separatists and bristled at what it called "foreign interference".

Chinese internet giant Tencent initially removed Houston Rockets games from its programming schedule, but later showed games as the row rumbled on.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league lost "hundreds of millions of dollars" over the row with China.

The NBA returned to the lucrative China market in October 2025 with two pre-season games in Macau.

 

- 'Free Tibet' -

 

Enes Kanter Freedom, a former Boston Celtics centre in the NBA, declared in 2021 that "Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people".

Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control by China, which claims it "peacefully liberated" the region in 1951 and brought infrastructure and education to the previously underdeveloped region.

However, human rights campaigners and exiles have accused China of religious repression and cultural erosion through forced re-education.

"I stand with my Tibetan brothers and sisters, and I support their calls for Freedom," Kanter Freedom posted on social media, alongside a picture of sneakers adorned with Tibetan iconography and the slogan "Free Tibet".

He also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "brutal dictator" in his post.

Tencent's sports site pulled Celtics games from its livestream roster the day after his comments.

When asked about Kanter Freedom's post, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said: "His ridiculous allegation is not even worth refuting."

 

- Xinjiang crackdown -

 

In 2019, then-Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil condemned China's crackdown on Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and criticised Muslim countries for failing to speak up about alleged abuses.

Ozil tweeted in Turkish: "Korans are being burnt... Mosques are being shut down... Muslim schools are being banned... Religious scholars are being killed one by one... Brothers are forcefully being sent to camps."

Rights groups and experts say that more than one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities were incarcerated in Xinjiang and forced to integrate into Han Chinese culture.

State broadcaster CCTV pulled a game between Arsenal and Manchester City from its programme, and Ozil was deleted from Chinese versions of the popular Pro Evolution Soccer mobile game.

Arsenal distanced itself from Ozil's comments, while China said his tweets were "untruthful" and that he was "deceived by fake news".

AFP

Global sports starsChinaire

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Alibaba wins injunction against Pentagon contract restrictions tied to China blacklist
CHINA
5 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China tax crackdown hasn't hurt asset management flow - JP Morgan AM
FINANCE
7 hours ago
An employee wipes equipment on the production line of hawthorn red wine at a factory in Weifang, Shandong province July 28, 2013. Reuters
China's industrial profit growth picks up amid two-speed economy
FINANCE
7 hours ago
An employee conducts a quality check on a lab-grown diamond on a production line at the Zhengzhou Solstar Diamonds factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's lab-grown diamond makers target AI, chip sectors for next wave of growth
CHINA
7 hours ago
Exhibition Hall of Pit 2, Museum of the Terracotta Army of Emperor Qin Shi Huang. (XINHUA)
Women, teens helped build Terracotta Army: study
CHINA
21 hours ago
Reuters
China's central bank sets up non-bank financial institution bond market swap facility
FINANCE
26-10-2026 17:31 HKT
China's domestic car sales seen rising 2 percent in 2027 after 2026 slump
FINANCE
26-10-2026 14:22 HKT
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China's yuan climbs to fresh 4-year high ahead of key policy meetings
FINANCE
26-10-2026 11:40 HKT
Shimao. Reuters
Shimao Group triggers default on US$9.07 bln offshore debt as winding-up petition persists
FINANCE
26-10-2026 10:46 HKT
Search and rescue team following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Baqing county in China's Tibet region, on October 24 (AFP)
New quakes strike Tibet after deadly 7.0
CHINA
25-10-2026 21:23 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.