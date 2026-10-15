logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

This Chinese export boom really has legs – and wings

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Employees trim and process chicken breast meat at Wintop's factory in Tengzhou, Shandong province. Exports accounted for half of the Chinese company's profits last year. REUTERS/Ella Cao
Employees trim and process chicken breast meat at Wintop's factory in Tengzhou, Shandong province. Exports accounted for half of the Chinese company's profits last year. REUTERS/Ella Cao

In an office reeking of cigarettes, Dang Yangyang slouches on a black leather sofa in exhaustion. The general manager at Wintop Food has spent recent days chaperoning clients from Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, Russia and Senegal. They all want the same thing: Chinese chicken.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wintop processes 60 million chickens annually, selling breasts, nuggets, meatballs and dumplings to more than 20 countries. Exports accounted for half of its profits last year and are underwriting 33 acres of expansion.

“International clients used to distrust the quality,” Dang, 44, told Reuters during a tour of his facilities in August. “But when the meat is $1,000 cheaper per ton than Brazilian and Thai competitors, they have to either buy from China or lose out."

The company is part of a wave of Chinese protein producers overcoming the country’s patchy food-safety record and leveraging additional capacity to seize space on global supermarket shelves. Changing diets at home and Beijing’s emphasis on food security have pushed companies to invest in technology and expansion. Now, they produce more than China can consume and are unloading excess production abroad.

The surge in cheap Chinese protein is drawing scrutiny from Western producers and regulators, signaling fresh trade friction. The pattern echoes Beijing's strategy in steel, solar panels and electric vehicles — flooding markets with low-priced products that undercut global rivals.

In July, the European Commission launched an anti-dumping probe into Peking duck imports after local producers alleged Chinese subsidies created unfair competition. Last month, the commission imposed anti-dumping duties of between 41% and 67% on Chinese pea protein. Chicken has so far avoided the same action, though European authorities are monitoring the market, a commission spokesperson told Reuters.

Agriculture and food are among the few categories where China still runs a trade deficit. At just over $100 billion last year, the gap is massive but shrinking.


China, already the world’s largest source of seafood exports, last year became a net exporter of chicken. Overall, China exported $2.6 billion worth of chicken products last year, almost double 2020 levels, customs data show. Dairy exports are on track to hit $600 million this year, doubling in three years.

For global consumers, the trend means cheaper protein. For foreign producers from Europe to Thailand and Brazil, it means new competitors.

China’s shift from buyer to emerging exporter is having a “disruptive” effect on the global meat market, said Michael Boddington, a Beijing-based agribusiness consultant.

In Asia, he said, shipments traditionally flowed in from Europe and the Americas. Now, there's a cheaper alternative — and producers globally are scrambling to compete.

China’s agriculture and commerce ministries didn’t respond to Reuters questions about the country’s burgeoning protein exports.

URBANITES SHUN PORK

For decades, protein in China meant pork. Pigs fed the workers who built the cities and staffed the factories that powered the country's economic boom. China became home to half the world’s hogs, whose appetite for grain, especially soybeans, redrew trade flows from the US Midwest to Brazil.

The country's appetite for pork provided livelihoods for small farmers like Huang Weiying, who started raising pigs in her village in Hebei province 20 years ago, owning more than 500 at a peak.

But that era is over. When Reuters visited Huang in August, she was tossing slop to her last 10 hogs in a cobweb-covered barn. Some $75,000 in debt, she planned to slaughter them by autumn.

“I have been raising pigs for over two decades, but it has never been as hard as the last two years,” Huang, 57, said. “Pig prices are so low. People in the cities just stopped eating pork.”

The fatty pork cuts common in traditional Chinese cuisine have fallen out of favor with health-conscious urbanites. Per-capita pork consumption has fallen 13% since peaking in 2023, according to official data and state media. Chicken intake rose more than 50% per capita in the decade through 2024.

Yet production kept expanding across China’s meat and dairy sectors. Officials encouraged massive buildout with subsidies targeted at large corporate producers to boost food security and rebuild herds after the 2018 African swine fever outbreak and the covid-19 pandemic. Subsidies accounted for about 13% of Chinese agricultural producers' gross farm receipts between 2022 and 2024, according to the OECD — nearly triple the level in the early 2000s.

Today, subsidized farms are contributing to overcapacity. Production has hit new highs despite an economic slowdown, tepid domestic demand and a shrinking population, government data show. Last year, China produced a record 59 million metric tons of pork; poultry output rose 7%. The dairy sector surpassed official targets for 2025 production two years early.

Pork prices are hardest hit because domestic demand is weakest, but prices have also fallen for poultry and dairy.

MOVING OVERSEAS

For the large producers who increasingly predominate, the way out is exports.

“Every Chinese livestock company is planning to expand overseas. If you want to grow, you must go abroad,” said Zhang Yuan, head of baby formula marketing at dairy giant Yili 600887.SS, which plans to start selling formula in Southeast Asia as soon as next year.

It’s a symbolic step for Asia’s largest dairy company, which had milk products pulled in a 2008 government crackdown after melamine contamination sickened thousands of babies. The scandal turned consumers away from domestic milk for more than a decade. But Yili baby milk powder is now the top-selling brand in China.

Yili’s competitor, Feihe 6186.HK, launched its AceKid infant formula in Indonesia in April to compete with Nestlé and Mead Johnson, after bringing the product to the Philippines a year earlier. Feihe didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Poultry producers are treading a similar path. At Wintop, in Shandong province, manager Dang has increased the number of chickens in each shed from 20,000 to 120,000 in a decade. The birds weigh 2.5 kg on average – compared with 2.2 kg for broilers from Brazil, according to S&P Global. They are slaughtered in under 42 days instead of 45, catching up to the 35-day US standard.

The local Tengzhou government is subsidizing the wage bill for Wintop’s more than 2,000 workers, the company told Reuters without offering specifics. Tengzhou authorities didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Rival processors such as Sunner are relying on higher-value processed products such as marinated chicken and ready meals to drive growth. Its overseas sales rose 42% to $135 million last year.

Sunner told Reuters it is expanding the global presence of its breeds by working with countries including Uzbekistan to develop local capacity. The company developed China's first domestically bred white-feather broiler and has begun selling it in Africa and Central Asia.

TOUGH COMPETITOR

As Chinese producers go abroad, they are grabbing market share from established players. Chinese milk powder now competes with products from New Zealand and Europe in countries including Nigeria and Bangladesh, and is displacing Indian and Iranian producers in the Middle East, according to Yifan Li, dairy analyst at commodity broker StoneX.

China has doubled its share of the European Union processed-poultry market to 10% since 2022, and tripled its share in the UK to more than 14%, according to data from Gira, a food consultancy. That growth is challenging producers such as Germany. China’s share of the Japanese market is also edging higher while the leader, Thailand, is slipping.

“It’s very worrying,” said Kukrit Arepagorn, manager at the Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association, an industry body. “Customers increasingly use cheap Chinese chicken prices as a reference point for negotiation.”


Ezequiel Pires, chairman of Lisbon-based international meat trader Branexx, said his company began buying Chinese poultry in March after African customers sought cheaper alternatives to Brazilian imports. Chinese breast meat and leg quarters are 10% to 20% cheaper than Brazilian products, Pires said.

China hasn’t fully shaken some of the negative associations arising from persistent food-safety scandals, analysts say. For its exporters, the challenge is to build “lasting confidence in the safety, traceability and consistency of their products," said Gordon Butland, director at Bangkok-based G&S Agriconsultants.

In the EU, imported food must meet the same health and safety standards as local produce, the European Commission told Reuters. The bloc plans to strengthen EU-origin labeling, starting with poultry products in 2027.

Some clients prefer Thai poultry for its consistent taste and quality, said Rupert Claxton, meat and livestock director at Gira.

Still, for many customers, China’s lower price point is key.

"We're exporting to whatever countries we can,” said Wintop’s Dang. “If you have a significant price advantage, many customers actively seek you out."

Reuters

Chinese export boom

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
FILE PHOTO: A Micron Technology sign is seen outside the company's facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo/File Photo
Taiwan president calls for Micron, workers to negotiate 'sincerely' ahead of possible strike
CHINA
2 hours ago
Trucks adorned with North Korean flags enter the Chinese side of the newly opened New Yalu River Bridge, which connects North Korea's Sinuiju with China's Dandong New Zone, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Trucks line up as long-delayed China-North Korea bridge officially opens
CHINA
4 hours ago
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China's top prosecutor arrests former Chengdu mayor suspected of bribery
CHINA
5 hours ago
Mainland trains hit by spate of public defecation cases, rail operator says it lacks enforcement powers
CHINA
12 hours ago
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP In this photo taken on January 11, 2018, the New Yalu River vehicle bridge is seen over the Yalu river between the North Korean town of Sinuiju and Dandong in China's northeast Liaoning province.
China says new bridge to N. Korea will spur trade, exchanges
CHINA
23 hours ago
A drone view shows the European Union flags outside the European Commission headquarters, known as the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium, April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman
EU seeks closer Vietnam ties on critical minerals in China hedge, documents show
CHINA
14-10-2026 14:54 HKT
Sichuan food stall owner dies by suicide after customer’s post sparks online abuse
CHINA
14-10-2026 13:46 HKT
Former vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris speaks at the 10th annual Austrian World Summit, in Vienna, Austria, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Kamala Harris warns window closing for AI safeguards, urges US-China cooperation
CHINA
14-10-2026 13:03 HKT
The New Yalu River Bridge designed to connect China's Dandong New Zone and North Korea's Sinuiju, as seen from Dandong, Liaoning province, China October 5, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Mandy Leong
China-North Korea bridge to open on October 15
CHINA
14-10-2026 12:07 HKT
US President Donald Trump reacts as he walks on stage at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump says Taiwan agrees to buy 30% of LNG from Alaska pipeline project
CHINA
14-10-2026 11:46 HKT
(Online photo)
Transport chief takes a back seat on fining transit nuisance behavior
NEWS
21 hours ago
Family of UK tiger attack victim urges end to video sharing after Trump posts footage
WORLD
10 hours ago
Reforms demanded to fix Hong Kong's severely oversubscribed public gyms
NEWS
14-10-2026 11:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.