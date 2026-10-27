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BASKETBALL

Edwards' heroics in vain as Cavs end Timberwolves' perfect start

BASKETBALL
1 hour ago
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Donovan Mitchell, who scored 26 points, tries to dribble past Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. REUTERS
Donovan Mitchell, who scored 26 points, tries to dribble past Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. REUTERS

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended the Minnesota Timberwolves’ perfect start to the NBA season, winning 127-125 in an overtime thriller despite 47 points from Anthony Edwards. 

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Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and James Harden added 19 as Cleveland moved to 2-1.

“Tough win for us, especially early in the season,” said Harden, who added four rebounds and nine assists.

The Timberwolves,having won their opening three games, led for much of the night, with a 15-point advantage in the first half. 

Edwards, only cleared to play late after being listed as questionable with a right knee injury, had made an electric start, with 11 points in the first quarter.

Harden’s driving floater with 10 seconds remaining in regulation time tied the game, and a blocked Edwards layup with four seconds left sent it to overtime at 113-113.

With just a minute left in overtime, Edwards tied the game again with a three-point shot, but Mitchell put the Cavs back ahead with a midrange jumper.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 4-0 with a hard-fought 125-114 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Ajay Mitchell led the scoring with a career-high 30, supported by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who added 26.

"This league is about winning games, and that's all that matters," said Gilgeous-Alexander. "We were just ready to go. Guys were ready to go. Guys were ready to step up."

The Houston Rockets also stayed perfect with a 120-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks. It is their first 4-0 start since 2014, with star Kevin Durant rested for the entire fourth quarter in an ultimately comfortable win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his first triple-double with new team Miami even as the Heat suffered a 113-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, their fourth in a row to start the season.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP who left the Milwaukee Bucks this summer, finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Cooper Flagg led the Mavericks with 29 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and a career-high five steals.

And the Golden State Warriors earned their first victory of the season with a 134-114 triumph over the Denver Nuggets.

Stephen Curry made eight-of-eight field-goal attempts for 24 points.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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