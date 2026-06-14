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LeBron James leaving Lakers, to play with another team

BASKETBALL
59 mins ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Superstar LeBron James on Tuesday informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will continue his NBA career elsewhere.

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James, 41, has spent the past eight seasons with the Lakers, highlighted by helping the franchise win the 2020 NBA title.

"LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers -- including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold," Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "We wish him all the best in the future, both on the court and off. He will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family."

The comment from Buss came after Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who represents James, spoke with Lakers president Rob Pelinka on Tuesday morning to let him know of James' plan, ESPN reported.

James responded to Buss with a post on X.

"No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the (purple and gold hearts) while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint," James wrote.

ESPN reported Monday that the Golden State Warriors needed some financial flexibility if they were going to pursue James and complete a trade for Anthony Davis with the Washington Wizards. They achieved that when Draymond Green opted out of his deal. It is believed Green will renegotiate his contract with more team-friendly terms in the short run, freeing some cash for James.

Paul also is the agent for Green and Davis.

Per the report, James would take a pay cut to play for the Warriors. He played last season on the final year of a two-year, $101 million contract with the Lakers, and only Los Angeles could sign him to a deal in that salary range.

ESPN reported the Warriors could offer him a $15.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Given James' career earnings and a net worth estimated by Forbes at $1.4 billion, he reportedly is putting happiness over money this time around.

A four-time NBA MVP and the league's all-time leading scorer, James completed his record-setting 23rd NBA season. He officially will become a free agent at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will draw interest from teams aside from Golden State.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds this past season with the Lakers. The 22-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion is the all-time leader in games (1,622) and points (43,440).

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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