Britain and the European Union sealed deals on easing food trade and boosting youth travel to reset ties at a summit on Friday, but pushed back an agreement on university tuition fees and left open broader discussions about their long-term relationship.

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A decade after Britain voted to leave the now 27-nation bloc, rancour has faded and both sides recognise the need for a closer alliance as the world order is reshaped by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US tariffs, China's dominance of critical minerals supply chains and war in Iran.

"The agreement that we've reached together is a win-win," British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told a press conference after the summit.

The two sides agreed on food checks, youth mobility and emissions trading schemes, but put off for six months a deal on reducing university fees, which the EU wants but Britain has resisted.

Burnham, who was greeted on arrival by a string quintet, has said Britain should consider options for its future relationship including rejoining the EU. On Monday, he said it was an "obvious truth" that Britain had lost more than it had gained from Brexit.

BRAINSTORMING ABOUT FUTURE

Burnham said Friday's deal was "probably the limit" of what could be done before the next national election due by mid-2029, but he envisaged an informal conversation in about a year with the EU about what could be achieved next.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she welcomed Burnham's willingness to have a broad debate about future relations with the EU.

"We are open for brainstorming, and we welcome this brainstorming, so count on us," she said.

Nigel Farage, the veteran anti-EU campaigner and leader of the Reform UK party, said the deal "was about the first steps, incrementally, to taking us back into membership of the European Union," and again predicted an early election next year.

Farage told reporters he would campaign to preserve Brexit. "I am ready for this fight."

At the summit, postponed from July after the resignation of Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer, the two sides addressed some of the Brexit losses with a package of agreements.

The most significant allows cross-border trade in animals, plants and related products, such as sausages or seeds, without the certificates and controls currently required. Britain has estimated this could add up to £5.1 billion ($6.7 billion) per year to its economy.

A further agreement will link the emissions trading systems of Britain and the EU, which would exempt British and EU goods, such as steel, from each other's border carbon levies.

Each side is also set to allow 100,000 young people a year in to work or study for three years.

DIVERGENCE ON UNIVERSITY FEES

However, the two continue to differ over university tuition fees, with EU countries wanting their students to be eligible for "home fees" at British universities, rather than the international rate, which is often three times as much.

Britain prefers to offer only "significantly reduced" fees, and the aim is to resolve the issue within six months.

The deals are to apply from 2028, with the first young people able to benefit from youth mobility by 2030, a joint statement said.

The two sides also agreed an approach to the EU's "Made In Europe rules", which Britain wants access to for sectors such as cars.

The EU has indicated it is willing to grant this, but only on condition that Britain align with its policies, which restrict imports of Chinese electric vehicles, something Britain has been reluctant to do.

The two sides also agreed to work towards "diversified and resilient" supply chains in key sectors such as electric vehicles and steel, and progress would be reviewed every four months.

In sectors where cooperation had been agreed, Britain would "ensure outcomes consistent with relevant EU measures" to protect sectors and guard against circumvention, it said.

Reuters