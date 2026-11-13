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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

K-pop's Stray Kids to take 'RUN IT' tour to North America and Europe in 2027

WORLD
32 mins ago
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Stray Kids perform at the British Summer Time (BST) festival at Hyde Park in London, Britain, July 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Stray Kids perform at the British Summer Time (BST) festival at Hyde Park in London, Britain, July 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

Members of the K-pop group Stray Kids are set to perform in some of the biggest venues of their careers, as their extended "RUN IT" world tour moves into more stadiums across North America and Europe in 2027.

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The North American leg opens in Seattle on May 16, 2027, with the tour also set to include shows in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Barcelona among others, culminating in a summer performance at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Alongside previously announced shows in Asia, Stray Kids is due to perform in a string of stadiums, according to the schedule from promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

"We're just really glad that we have the chance and opportunity to go further out and show our performances to the people that are waiting," Bang Chan, who leads the eight-member boy band, said in an interview in Seoul.

The tour comes after the group has set a series of commercial milestones that put it alongside some of the world's top touring and recording acts.

In August 2026, Stray Kids became the first act to see all nine of its chart entries go straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with its mini-album "THIS & THAT."

In 2027, the group will play larger venues in several regions than it did on the 2025 tour.

Stray Kids will also have to perform without Lee Know, who is due to become the first member to enlist for mandatory South Korean military service in early 2027.

Australian members Bang Chan and Felix expressed nostalgia for Sydney, where both grew up, and said they missed hanging out on some of the city's beaches.

Bang Chan said he was open to future collaborations, highlighting the Sydney-based hip-hop collective 1300 as a potential creative partner.

"We're always open, so just give us a call. We could be down to make something," said Bang, the Stray Kids leader.

Even as the group faces a packed year-end schedule, member Hyunjin said he hoped to make time for a party at Christmas as well as some quieter moments.

"At Christmas, I want to put on a coat, wrap a scarf snugly around my neck, and walk through the snow listening to carols,” Hyunjin said.

"Then I’d head to an outdoor cafe with a festive Christmas vibe and just sit there quietly with a cup of hot chocolate topped with marshmallows.”

Reuters

K-popStray Kids'RUN IT' tourNorth AmericaEurope2027

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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