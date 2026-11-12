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WORLD

US humanoid robot production could hit 400,000 by 2030 as deployment ramps, J.P. Morgan says

WORLD
58 mins ago
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A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Humanoid robot production in the US will hit 300,000-400,000 units by 2030 and about 1.5 million units by 2035, J.P. Morgan said on Thursday, as the industry shifts from demonstrations to commercial deployment.

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Labor shortages, improving economics and rising production capacity are boosting humanoid adoption in manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, as businesses look to automate repetitive tasks.

  • The Trump administration's finding that imported robotics and industrial machinery pose national security risks could lead to tariffs or other measures to boost domestic production, J.P. Morgan said

  • Humanoid deployment is constrained by hardware, AI training data and compute, and production capacity, with most US manufacturers outside Tesla TSLA.O targeting 10,000-30,000 units annually

  • The brokerage estimates humanoid robot costs are nearing parity with labor costs, while multi-shift deployment could generate about $100,000 in annual savings per customer

  • "Near-term progress remains supply constrained, with a few binding bottlenecks: hands, actuators, the brain, and production capacity," the brokerage said

  • Component suppliers offer the biggest near-term opportunity, J.P. Morgan said, adding it expects the market for key parts such as actuators, motors and vision systems to approach $30 billion by 2035

  • Among US humanoid makers, J.P. Morgan highlights Tesla's TSLA.O Optimus, Agility Robotics' Digit, Boston Dynamics' Atlas, Figure AI's Figure robots, and Apptronik's Apollo as key players

  • J.P. Morgan favors component suppliers including Timken TKR.N, Robotis, Leader Drive, Orbbec, and Cognex 

  • The brokerage expects value creation over time to shift toward robot makers and platform integrators

Reuters

UShumanoid robotproduction2030

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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