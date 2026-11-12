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WORLD

Hegseth, others reprimanded by guard at US military tomb

WORLD
1 hour ago
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US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2026. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth attends a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11, 2026. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

A US military guard was seen loudly reprimanding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his group on Veterans Day, after they laughed and chatted near a sacred tomb at Arlington National Cemetery.

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Video circulated widely on US networks and social media showed Hegseth and a group reportedly including his senior advisors gathering to take photos Wednesday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, after a Veterans Day ceremony that featured President Donald Trump.

"All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!" a US Army sentinel yelled loudly, after laughter and chatter can be heard.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a sacred burial ground of American soldiers who were killed during World War I, World War II and the war in Korea. It also includes an empty burial site for a Vietnam war soldier, in honor of missing soldiers who died in service to their country.

CNN identified the group taking photos on the steps near the tomb with Hegseth as his wife Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior advisor Tami Radabaugh.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told NBC News that Hegseth and the department "have always honored" the sacrifices of the military.

"While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum," Parnell said.

Democrats were quick to react to the defense secretary's gaffe on a sacred day for the US military.

"Pete Hegseth continues to demonstrate his utter lack of fitness for his office. One day after narrowly avoiding impeachment, he shows his contempt for our men and women in uniform by disrespecting the sanctity of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier," congresswoman Gwen Moore of Wisconsin posted on X.

AFP

HegsethreprimandguardUSmilitary tomb

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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